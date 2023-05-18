The House View: Why table tennis is the different game in the world





If you know me well, you know that three things are important in my life. Family, Crystal Palace and Table Tennis. In that order, I promise. So when the content team gave me the chance to write about a sport I’m so passionate about, I jumped at the chance. As we approach the end of the football season, most eyes will turn to the Champions League Final and Play-Off Final. In Africa, however, the World Table Tennis Championships will take place, starting on May 20. The championships have been held on the continent since 1939. The nine-day tournament will take place in Durban, South Africa, and will feature countries from all over the world. In 2019, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) created World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial arm of the ITTF, designed with the intention of transforming the table tennis experience and how it is delivered internationally, through broadcasts and commercial partnerships. This is the second World Championship since WTT was founded. Not yet subscribed to our weekly newsletter? Click here to sign up and receive more content like this in your inbox every week. The 2021 edition of the World Championships was held in Houston, Texas, marking the first time the tournament has been held in the US and the first under the WTT banner. The hugely successful event was broadcast in 189 territories, totaling 220 million viewers and 430 million social media impressions. Unsurprisingly, this viewership attracted premium sponsors. The tournament generated a total of $752 million in sponsorship media value. Could we see South Africa generate even more? Table tennis is huge. It is estimated to be among the top five participation sports worldwide 300 million people who play regularly. The sport has fans and followers around the world: 141.6 million in India, 87 million in the US, 46.7 million in Japan, 22.2 million in Germany and 21.1 million in South Korea. Over the years, China has dominated the sport. It was declared the national sport in 1952 and in their time they have produced 116 world champions, won 32 Olympic gold medals and 149 World Cup medals. 337 million Chinese have an active interest in the sport and it is their most watched sport during the Olympic Games. I bet almost everyone reading this has picked up a ping pong bat at some point, whether that’s at school, at your local club, or at the new public tables you see in parks and malls. There are not many sports that are as accessible to everyone as table tennis. Having the first tournament in Africa since 1939 is a great way to grow the sport in a continent ripe for opportunity. I look forward to seeing how this tournament is received in a new market and how the championship can be used as a catalyst to grow the sport in this region. All statistics provided by World Table Tennis unless otherwise stated. By Ray James Photo credit: Remy Gross

