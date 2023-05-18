Noah Berryman, Megan Teter awarded MAC Medal of Excellence





CLEVELAND – – Ball State swimming and diving Noah Berryman and gymnastics’ Megan Teter were named recipients of the Mid-American Conference Medal of Excellence for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday (May 18). The MAC Medal of Excellence is an award presented annually to one male and one female graduating class student-athlete from each of the league’s 12 member institutions. This year’s presentation will take place on Thursday, June 1 at the Honors Dinner Ceremony at the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel as part of MAC Spring Meetings in Cleveland. To be honored, student-athletes at the varsity level had to participate in a conference-sponsored sport and have demonstrated academic success with a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade point average, demonstrated excellence in athletics, leadership and service . Selection of the recipients was made by each MAC setting. Berryman graduated in May and maintained a GPA of 3.61 through the fall semester of 2022 as a double major in political science and economics. The chair of the Ball State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the 2022-23 academic year, also served as a team captain for the men’s swimming and diving program as a senior. Berryman, who represented the Cardinals at the 2022 NCAA Career in Sports Forum, was also a 2023 Ball State University Top 50 Student. A three-time career Academic All-MAC selection and the February 8, 2023 MAC Swimmer of the Week, Berryman achieved career best times of 57.47 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:07.72 in the 200 breaststroke. Teter graduated in May and maintained a GPA of 3.70 through the fall semester of 2022 as a biochemistry/pre-medicine major. A two-time Ball State University Top 100 student, including achieving Top 50 status in 2023, Teter served as the Vice President of the Ball State SAAC for the 2022-23 academic year. In addition, she spent the past summer, fall, and spring semesters conducting biochemical research under Dr. Emil Khisamutdinov of the BSU, working to uncover the thermodynamic parameters of a triple-jointed DNA duplex. Their findings will be presented at the 2023 American Chemical Society Conference. In the gym, Teter has twice placed second in the MAC Championship, finishing second on floor in 2022 and second on bars last season. She holds the program record on bars, at 9,950, helping Ball State to just its second team appearance at NCAA Regionals in program history in March. She is also a two-time individual NCAA qualifier, competing on bars at the 2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional and on both bars and floor at the 2023 NCAA Norman Regional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2023/5/18/GEN_MACMedalofExcellence.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos