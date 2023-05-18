This handsome timepiece dates back to 1947 when it was introduced as the world’s first mechanical alarm watch. It achieved this using two barrels, the coil springs that act as a power source for a watch. In principle, a watch works like this. The barrel is like the gas tank in the Montagues Aston Martin DB4 Zagato. Power flows through a series of gears, the great wheel, the third wheel, the fourth or second wheel, and the escapement wheel. The escapement is like a faucet in the kitchen. It opens and closes releasing a minimal amount of energy. This stimulates a smart device invented by a Dutch guy named Christiaan Huygens called the oscillator. It spins in one direction and thanks to the spring attached to it, it spins back pretty much like a child on a swing, unlocking the escapement and allowing another pulse of energy to pass through it. With me so far? In previous attempts to create an alarm watch, the force required to drive the alarm mechanism caused the barrel to empty prematurely. Like the Montague, as a young man before he discovered the mighty tantric arts and ascended to the realm of the sexual gods. To solve this, Robert Ditisheim (the owner of Vulcain) created a watch with two special barrels, one to power the watch’s timekeeping function and another to power the alarm function. In fact, to rewind either barrel, you just turned the crown. That meant you could use the alarm as often as you wanted, without affecting the underlying accuracy of your timepiece. He called his masterpiece the Vulcain Cricket powered by the now legendary Caliber 120.

The alarm operated with a hammer striking an internal diaphragm incorporated into the watch’s double caseback. The movement proved so accurate that although it was designed for an alarm function, it won the 1948 Neuchatel Observatory Trials for accuracy. In addition, the Cricket was a decidedly handsome timepiece, characterized by a smooth round case measuring 36mm in diameter, long elegant lugs typical of the 1940s and 1950s, a large crown that was easy to manipulate, and a domed push button to silence the alarm. to put. Brilliant isn’t it? Well, several world leaders certainly thought so. Harry Truman, the US president who skillfully guided the US economy from war to peacetime, was a supporter of the Vuclain Cricket. He received his in 1953 as a gift from the White House Press Corps. This 14 carat gold watch was engraved with the words: One more please. That’s also the Montague’s motto when paddled by his Pro-Dom. His successor Dwight Eisenhower continued the association of the cricket as the president watches by regularly wearing it on his wrist. But it was Lyndon Johnson who was the biggest champion of the crickets, not only during most of his tenure, but he regularly donated them to people whose punctuality he wanted to improve. I would suggest Italians. It was said that he gave away 200 crickets during his tenure and used the mechanical chirping as an excuse to leave meetings that bored him. Funnily enough, the sound was reminiscent of the timing detonator on a bomb and caused Secret Service officers to panic every time they heard it.