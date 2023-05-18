Sports
This handsome timepiece dates back to 1947 when it was introduced as the world’s first mechanical alarm watch. It achieved this using two barrels, the coil springs that act as a power source for a watch. In principle, a watch works like this. The barrel is like the gas tank in the Montagues Aston Martin DB4 Zagato. Power flows through a series of gears, the great wheel, the third wheel, the fourth or second wheel, and the escapement wheel. The escapement is like a faucet in the kitchen. It opens and closes releasing a minimal amount of energy. This stimulates a smart device invented by a Dutch guy named Christiaan Huygens called the oscillator. It spins in one direction and thanks to the spring attached to it, it spins back pretty much like a child on a swing, unlocking the escapement and allowing another pulse of energy to pass through it. With me so far? In previous attempts to create an alarm watch, the force required to drive the alarm mechanism caused the barrel to empty prematurely. Like the Montague, as a young man before he discovered the mighty tantric arts and ascended to the realm of the sexual gods. To solve this, Robert Ditisheim (the owner of Vulcain) created a watch with two special barrels, one to power the watch’s timekeeping function and another to power the alarm function. In fact, to rewind either barrel, you just turned the crown. That meant you could use the alarm as often as you wanted, without affecting the underlying accuracy of your timepiece. He called his masterpiece the Vulcain Cricket powered by the now legendary Caliber 120.
The alarm operated with a hammer striking an internal diaphragm incorporated into the watch’s double caseback. The movement proved so accurate that although it was designed for an alarm function, it won the 1948 Neuchatel Observatory Trials for accuracy. In addition, the Cricket was a decidedly handsome timepiece, characterized by a smooth round case measuring 36mm in diameter, long elegant lugs typical of the 1940s and 1950s, a large crown that was easy to manipulate, and a domed push button to silence the alarm. to put. Brilliant isn’t it? Well, several world leaders certainly thought so. Harry Truman, the US president who skillfully guided the US economy from war to peacetime, was a supporter of the Vuclain Cricket. He received his in 1953 as a gift from the White House Press Corps. This 14 carat gold watch was engraved with the words: One more please. That’s also the Montague’s motto when paddled by his Pro-Dom. His successor Dwight Eisenhower continued the association of the cricket as the president watches by regularly wearing it on his wrist. But it was Lyndon Johnson who was the biggest champion of the crickets, not only during most of his tenure, but he regularly donated them to people whose punctuality he wanted to improve. I would suggest Italians. It was said that he gave away 200 crickets during his tenure and used the mechanical chirping as an excuse to leave meetings that bored him. Funnily enough, the sound was reminiscent of the timing detonator on a bomb and caused Secret Service officers to panic every time they heard it.
As with many of the major watch brands, Vulcain succumbed to the Quartz Crisis. It was revived for a few years in the early 2000s, but was essentially the victim of a number of false starts until a brilliant young man named Guillaume Laidet took charge. The Montague was introduced to Laidet by Revolution and The Rakes founder, the affable is not a bit bumbling Wei Koh. We met for a meal at the excellent Parisian Michelin starred Le Violin dI Ingres where we enjoyed a delicious Ris de Veau washed down with an adequate Vosne Romanee. Laidet was so obsessed with the Montague’s horological and animalistic appearance that he sent me a Cricket prototype to wear on my annual pilgrimage to the nudist paradise of Cap d’Agade. The watch was phenomenal, evoking the classic old-world charm of many of Montague’s vintage timepieces, but with all the practical benefits of a water-resistant sapphire crystal watch. De Montague also discovered the practical benefits of a mechanical alarm watch on his wrist. Buzzing every hour to remember to turn my chair to face the changing sun to maximize the brilliance of my gorgeous full-body tan while drinking countless Bellinis.
Just as I was falling asleep thanks to the soothing effect of the magical elixir consisting of peach puree and prosecco, I had a sudden vision. A Vulcain Cricket of unsurpassed beauty. With a very special two tone Bellini and anthracite colored dial. With a Sector track like the ones made popular in the 1920s by brands like Patek Philippe, Omega and Longines. In this era we had the arrival of modern science and watchmakers responded with Sector of Scientific dials which are a masterpiece of Art Deco or Style Moderne design. They had a circular orbit with radial markings coming out like the sun’s rays. This provided an accurate reading of the time. In my mind I envisioned this watch with the addition of white rhodium plated Arabic markers with the 3 and 9 oriented horizontally, just like in the vintage wristwatches of the 1930s. With this watch you can hear the jazz trumpets playing in the background. Laidet and I began a furious correspondence about this special edition with The Rake’s indomitable editor-in-chief and TikTok sensation, Tom Chamberlin. He looked at the watch and said, I love it because it has two identities. It can be very sporty in combination with a brown belt and very elegant, even perfect with an evening suit with a black belt. We should offer the customer both. The idea that it is one of the few mechanical alarm watches, the most affordable Swiss made alarm watch and is Rakishly handsome is very appealing. Let’s make this happen. With his blessing we have decided to move forward with this project. I give you The Vulcain x The Rake x Revolution Cricket Style Moderne with a 39mm diameter case, made in just 50 copies and priced at a very reasonable USD 4,060.
