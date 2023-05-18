The Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hendersonville High student’s family has filed a lawsuit to the Sumner County Board of Education alleging their son was sexually assaulted before football practice, according to court documents.

The family filed suit in federal court on Tuesday alleging that the student was tackled to the ground and pinned to the ground by a teammate twice his size before soccer practice on Sept. 29, 2022. His teammate pulled down his pants and underpants and a second teammate smeared chocolate pudding on his buttocks. The lawsuit states that the student’s teammates and peers crowded around him and cheered during the assault. Even after the attack, they continued to harass him. According to the lawsuit, at least two teammates filmed the attack that took place in the field house.

The family and the family’s attorney, Hayley Baker, declined to comment on the lawsuit. WSMV4 has contacted Sumner County Schools for comment.

No child should have to endure the eternal horror that results from sexual assault. But that this attack took place in the context of a federally funded school is an unconstitutional disgrace, the lawsuit said.

Sumner County Schools attorney Todd Presnell said the school system will not comment and is prepared to defend the case and respond in court.

We are aware of, but respectfully disagree with, the allegations in the complaint. Out of respect for the privacy of the families and students involved, as well as the legal process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We are fully prepared to defend the case and will respond in court, Presnell said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, the school system did not respond to the student’s complaint in accordance with Title IX and the defendants did not take the complaint seriously.

As a result of the defendants’ willful indifference and the plaintiffs’ failure to provide a Title IX complaint process, John Doe was left with no choice but to initially homeschool and eventually switch schools and football teams, the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, the two football players who took part in the attack, both facing criminal charges, were allowed to return to school almost immediately and finish the season as if nothing had happened. All other players involved were not disciplined.

The lawsuit alleges that John Doe, an African American, was regularly referred to as a monkey and cotton picker by his white teammates and that although a Hendersonville coach knew players were using racial slurs, he did not report, discipline, or stop the racist behavior. The lawsuit also alleges that it was common for players to unexpectedly pull down other teammates’ pants and underwear and slap each other’s bare buttocks in the locker room, which often happened on someone’s birthday.

The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants responded to the actual notice with willful indifference.

John Doe’s mother spoke to head coach James Beasley on the day of the attack. Beasley has not advised the family of their Title IX rights, any information regarding Hendersonville’s sexual harassment complaint process, or any information regarding Title IX supportive measures.

The next day, the student’s father met with Coach Beasley, who, according to the lawsuit, failed to notify the student’s Title IX Coordinator or other senior administrators, including the school’s principal, of what had happened .

According to the lawsuit, John Doe suffered both physical and emotional injuries, including severe humiliation, embarrassment, loss of joy in life and loss of educational opportunities. The family is seeking damages for past and future medical expenses, past and future economic loss, past and future pain and suffering, past and future emotional harm, including severe humiliation and embarrassment, loss of past and future enjoyment of life, loss of educational opportunity, and all other damages available for violations of Title IX, including punitive damages to deter future non-compliance.

