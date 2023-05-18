Sports
The Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hendersonville High student’s family has filed a lawsuit to the Sumner County Board of Education alleging their son was sexually assaulted before football practice, according to court documents.
The family filed suit in federal court on Tuesday alleging that the student was tackled to the ground and pinned to the ground by a teammate twice his size before soccer practice on Sept. 29, 2022. His teammate pulled down his pants and underpants and a second teammate smeared chocolate pudding on his buttocks. The lawsuit states that the student’s teammates and peers crowded around him and cheered during the assault. Even after the attack, they continued to harass him. According to the lawsuit, at least two teammates filmed the attack that took place in the field house.
The family and the family’s attorney, Hayley Baker, declined to comment on the lawsuit. WSMV4 has contacted Sumner County Schools for comment.
No child should have to endure the eternal horror that results from sexual assault. But that this attack took place in the context of a federally funded school is an unconstitutional disgrace, the lawsuit said.
Sumner County Schools attorney Todd Presnell said the school system will not comment and is prepared to defend the case and respond in court.
We are aware of, but respectfully disagree with, the allegations in the complaint. Out of respect for the privacy of the families and students involved, as well as the legal process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We are fully prepared to defend the case and will respond in court, Presnell said in a statement.
According to the lawsuit, the school system did not respond to the student’s complaint in accordance with Title IX and the defendants did not take the complaint seriously.
As a result of the defendants’ willful indifference and the plaintiffs’ failure to provide a Title IX complaint process, John Doe was left with no choice but to initially homeschool and eventually switch schools and football teams, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, the two football players who took part in the attack, both facing criminal charges, were allowed to return to school almost immediately and finish the season as if nothing had happened. All other players involved were not disciplined.
The lawsuit alleges that John Doe, an African American, was regularly referred to as a monkey and cotton picker by his white teammates and that although a Hendersonville coach knew players were using racial slurs, he did not report, discipline, or stop the racist behavior. The lawsuit also alleges that it was common for players to unexpectedly pull down other teammates’ pants and underwear and slap each other’s bare buttocks in the locker room, which often happened on someone’s birthday.
The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants responded to the actual notice with willful indifference.
John Doe’s mother spoke to head coach James Beasley on the day of the attack. Beasley has not advised the family of their Title IX rights, any information regarding Hendersonville’s sexual harassment complaint process, or any information regarding Title IX supportive measures.
The next day, the student’s father met with Coach Beasley, who, according to the lawsuit, failed to notify the student’s Title IX Coordinator or other senior administrators, including the school’s principal, of what had happened .
According to the lawsuit, John Doe suffered both physical and emotional injuries, including severe humiliation, embarrassment, loss of joy in life and loss of educational opportunities. The family is seeking damages for past and future medical expenses, past and future economic loss, past and future pain and suffering, past and future emotional harm, including severe humiliation and embarrassment, loss of past and future enjoyment of life, loss of educational opportunity, and all other damages available for violations of Title IX, including punitive damages to deter future non-compliance.
Copyright 2023WSMV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wsmv.com/2023/05/17/hendersonville-football-player-claims-he-was-sexually-assaulted-by-teammates/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates
- Fashion Square Mall security cut a 16-year-old with a knife, police say
- Which Google Pixel device do you currently use every day? [Poll]
- Harmful life stressors disproportionately affect humans… : Neurology Today
- Donald Trump’s alleged crimes listed by Manhattan DA in Hush Money Probe
- Tar, Putin’s bootlicker: when Boris Johnson took it Emmanuel Macron
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hold bilateral meeting!
- Weekend Entertainment | Rock Stadium with Project Mayhem
- Vulcain x The Rake x Revolution Cricket Style Moderne”
- What is a Stock Exchange? Definition and examples
- TBR and state community and technical colleges are part of a statewide coalition to strengthen Tennessee’s automotive innovation industry.news
- Urgent alert to parents as babies die and many are left in intensive care due to ‘usually mild bugs’