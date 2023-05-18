Women’s Tennis Adds Ball State Transfer Emma Peeler to 2023-24 Roster





CHATTANOOGA — As the second addition to the 2023/24 roster this week marks the Chattanooga Mocs women’s tennis team and head coach Chad Camper have signed a much-lauded Ball State transfer Emma Peeler, the program announced Thursday morning. Peeler comes to the Scenic City as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Peeler was a four-year standout with the Cardinals and will add a lot of experience to the squad next year. “It’s great to have Emma Peeler on the program,” said head coach Camper. “She has had a great career at Ball State and knows what it takes to win a conference championship. “Her leadership will be essential to the success of the program.” Peeler and Ball State made three NCAA Tournament appearances during her career, making the dance three seasons in a row from 2021-2023. Ball State captured the Mid-American Conference (MAC) regular season title in 2021 and 2022, with Peeler providing play at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions during the run. The Cleveland, Ohio native earned First Team All-MAC honors in 2021 and Second Team All-MAC laurels in 2022. The 2022-23 team captain was an All-MAC honoree on the academic side of 2019-2023 and also earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) academic honors every season. Stay tuned to GoMocs.com in the coming weeks for more additions to the 2023-24 roster. FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S TENNIS

Follow @GoMocsWTENonTwitter,Instagram&Facebookand for the most up-to-date Chattanooga women's tennis information and news.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs.

