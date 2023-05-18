What standard have the Wild set for themselves? -Minnesota Wilderness

During his year-end press conference, Bill Guerin reiterated that his goal is not to make it to the second round. No offense, but the goal is actually to make it to the second round of the playoffs. Then the third, then the final. But if the goal is not to make it to the second round, what is? He says it’s clear to win the Stanley Cup. But you have to get past the first round to get there. And having a goal to win the first round is the first step and the first goal. As confident as Guerin is in the selection, it’s not there yet and won’t be for a while.

Clearly the roster can’t get any better due to the cap restrictions. There is only so much they can do as an organization right now. Sure, making the playoffs is fun, and getting that experience is good too. But if the players don’t get the most out of it and the stars disappear, it’s pointless. It’s not their fault that they’re limping the postseason with several injuries, but that should have made the other players like Matt Boldy want to put the team on its back. It is clear that in his career he is not yet capable of taking on such responsibilities. Still, the effort was barely there.

The Wild played their first playoff round as a bunch of guys who would rather be in Cabo or on the golf course. There was no urgency against the Dallas Stars. There was no desire to change things that weren’t working. Look at the hurricanes in Carolina. They lost one of their best players, Andrei Svechnikov, to an ACL tear. They still made the playoffs and now they’re in the conference finals. They even lost Teuvo Teraveinen in the first round and still played great without two impact players. Minnesota just gave up.

The Wild is a middle-of-the-pack team. Without Kirill Kaprizov they would be nowhere, and it seems the organization is fine with that. They are complacent, but reasonable. Kaprizov was a fifth-round pick. They could have easily gone with someone else in that place. But they somehow landed a superstar, and he kind of made this team what it is. He was a low risk, high reward man who decided to develop in his own country. It probably made him the player he is today, but the Wild needs more than just Kaprizov.

However, with two more years of not being able to spend $14 million on more important players, the Wild can’t do anything and are stuck in the same pattern. Sure, they have guys in the minor league system that could help out in some capacity, but $14 million could help land that ever-elusive No. 1 center.

In the playoffs, it was clear that the Wild needed more playmakers. Their grit first theme didn’t work. Above all, it must be skill. Instead, Minnesota relied on players like Ryan Reaves, who offer something in the locker room but have no impact on the ice. The Wild needed some spice, but it should never be the priority. Scoring goals and winning should be the mindset for any team in the playoffs, and Minnesota is not one of them.

The Wild may have one of the best prospect pools in the league, but most of them are still at least a year or two away from being NHL-ready. Unfortunately, Marco Rossi could be a bust at this point. But Jesper Wallstedt seems to be the goalkeeper of the future, and there are others in the group who could make a significant impact on the team, just not yet.

So what is the team supposed to do while missing out on $14 million in cap space and a competitive roster? Fuel it up. Everyone has shown signs of deterioration. Guys like Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello have slowed down a lot. Only Kaprizov, Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek are the real gamers on the team. Everyone else just doesn’t impress.

It is difficult to predict what next year’s team will look like. Matt Dumba is gone; Reaves will likely test the market. They can handle Calen Addison. The new defense core four of Jack Middleton, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and rookie Brock Faber should be around for a while. But the bottom defense clutch is anyone’s guess at this point.

To the attackers, it seems to be largely the same guys. The players who couldn’t get anything meaningful done last year. Don’t kid yourself, the Wild is nowhere near Stanley Cup caliber with this roster. So with the lack of talent in the lineup, they should just play it out. Restart Marc-Andre Fleury Philippe Gustavsson for what could possibly be his last season in the league. Maybe even trade Gus for a high draft pick if Wallstedt is the future of the feature.

Obviously, high draft picks help win Stanley Cups, and the Wild has none of them right now. Look at the Colorado avalanche. They managed to get the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, landing Cale Makar, a Norris Trophy-winning defenseman who helped the Avs win the Stanley Cup. It only takes one top talent to take a team to another level. If the Wild somehow doesn’t get their hands on that guy, they’ll never win anything.

All of Minnesota’s prospects are developing. If they could get a guy with the chops to jump straight into the league, they could be the next dynasty. The guys on the roster don’t have to waste their time trying to outdo. The talent is just not there yet. The boys are getting old and rusty. Ride it with the current roster and see where they go. But based on this year’s playoff performance, a break from the playoffs and a chance to sign top talent is what the Wild should be doing while under their cap crunch.