Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka has dropped 3 out of 4 assault charges





SYDNEY (AP) Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka had three of four sexual assault charges against him dropped by a prosecutor in an Australian court on Thursday. Gunathilaka, 32, faced four counts of unauthorized sexual intercourse following the alleged rape of a Sydney woman during the Twenty20 World Cup last November. Police allege the international cricketer met the 29-year-old woman in a bar in Sydney after matching with her on a social meeting website. The pair then returned to her home before Gunathilaka allegedly strangled and raped her. A police factsheet filed with Downing Center local court said the woman feared for her life and was unable to escape the defendant during the incident. The prosecution successfully filed for adjournment last month, extending the hearing beyond the six-month requirement for certification of the indictment. Gunathilaka’s lawyer Alen Sahinovic opposed the delay, arguing that as a foreign national his client suffered from strict bail conditions and limited family and social support. Gunathilaka traveled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup side last year, but only played in their first match before being ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. He was arrested at a Sydney hotel in the early hours of November 6, shortly before he was to board a flight home with the rest of the Sri Lanka squad. He will appear in court again on July 13 to make a plea. ___ More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

