Sports
10 College Football Breakaway Candidates for the 2023 Season | college football
Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams to build on promising 2022: He had four games where he had a pass rush win rate of over 20% last year.
Maason Smith returns from an ACL tear: The LSU interior defenseman is a former five-star recruit who was denied a chance to break out due to the injury in 2022.
Keep an eye out for two Penn State stars: Cornerback Kalen King and fullback Chop Robinson are both expected to have excellent seasons in 2023.
As we turn the page on the football calendar, we can look ahead to the not-so-distant future and see that college football will be here before we know it.
To prepare for the 2023 college football season, here are 10 breakaway candidates to watch this year.
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams was the No. 4 overall recruit in the recruiting class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Despite only being a true freshman, Williams took the field amid a talented Georgia defensive line. He achieved an overall mark of 72.3 with a pass rush mark of 66.0, but he had four games where he achieved a pass rush win percentage of over 20%. Look out for him as one of the biggest breakout stars in the 2023 season.
DB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
A former four-star contender, Lassiter has been contributing to the Bulldogs’ defense since his true freshman season. Now a junior, he is coming off a 2022 season where he started 15 games. He recorded an overall mark of 74.9 with an 80.9 run-defense mark and a 73.2 cover mark. At six feet tall and 180 pounds, he played more than 700 snaps as the Bulldogs’ outside cornerback opposite Kelee Ringo, who left via the 2023 NFL Draft. With a year of starting experience behind him, he is about to break through in 2023.
C. B. Kalen King, Penn State
Most of the attention may have been focused on Joey Porter Jr. in Penn States secondary in 2022, but King is poised to take over at Happy Valley in 2023. He only started one game in his true freshman season in 2021, but last season he started nine games. He put in an elite 90.7 mark in coverage with 16 forced incompletes and three interceptions. He has the preseason hype of being a future first round pick to look forward to when he goes into the NFL draft.
RAND Chop Robinson, Penn State
Demeioun “Chop” Robinson had an outstanding season as a sophomore in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher posted an elite 92.4 mark with 53 total pressures. His pass-rush win rate was a very impressive 23.6%. His being a breakaway contender is less about production and more about being recognized as one of the best pass rushers in the country.
RB Trey Benson, State of Florida
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Benson came over from Oregon after two seasons of not seeing the field much. He served as Florida State’s go-to guy on their 2022 rushing offense, rushing for 990 yards, nearly 700 of them on contact. He achieved a rushing score of 91.3 with 47 missed tackles committed this season. He comes in 2023 with his eyes on that 1,000 meters and much more.
WR Johnny Wilson, State of Florida
A former four-star recruit, Wilson is another transfer player who has shown great promise since arriving at Florida State. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound receiver began his college career at Arizona State, but left after two seasons to find more opportunities. Last season at Tallahassee, he averaged over 20 yards per reception with nearly 800 yards receiving and five touchdowns. The flashes of high-end reception power tell us that his ceiling should be even higher.
W. R. Dorian Singer, USC
Singer was a prolific player with Arizona before deciding to transfer to USC this upcoming season. At six feet tall and 180 pounds, he logged more than 1,100 yards in his sophomore year with the Wildcats. He earned a 77.0 last season with 24 contested catches and 29 explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He’s a smart player who should see an increase in production in Lincoln Riley’s offense.
DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)
At six feet tall and weighing 305 pounds, Taylor was one of Miami’s top defensemen last season. He earned an overall grade of 87.8 plus an 85.3 pass-rush grade. On 154 pass rush snaps, he recorded four sacks, six quarterback hits, 25 total pressures, and a 19.5% pass rush winning percentage. He is a player who is watching us to make a big production jump in 2023.
D. T. Maason Smith, LSU
Smith was a highly coveted player on the recruiting path. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound internal defensive lineman was a five-star recruit and the No. 31 overall player in the recruit class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He played his true freshman season with four starts in nine games. Last year was supposed to be his big break, but he suffered an ACL tear in the first game of the season that forced him to miss the entire year. When he is fully healthy, he is once again ready to become a great breakaway player.
L.B. Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
Perkins was a five-star recruit and the No. 5 overall player in the recruiting class of 2022. He played a total of 501 snaps as a true freshman, the 11th most on LSU’s defense. Pass rushing is where he made his money last year, as he earned a 91.1 pass rush rating on 154 such snaps. He was versatile in his lineup, recording 202 snaps on the defensive line as an outside linebacker, 177 in the penalty area as an off-ball linebacker, and even 115 snaps aligned in the slot. He is one of the most athletically gifted players in the country, poised to make a big name for himself in 2023.
