USM professor set to represent US hockey team

Thu, 18/05/2023 – 10:16 am | By: Van Arnold

Tristan Clemons, the acclaimed Australian field hockey player, officially retired from the sport he cherished in 2018. Or so he thought.

Clemons, an assistant professor in the School of Polymer Science and Engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has returned to the game in a major way and is preparing to debut for the USA Field Hockey Team in June at the Pan American Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

Clemons joined the USM faculty in Fall 2021. His research focuses on the development of polymeric materials for drug delivery and applications in regenerative medicine. Whether conducting research in his lab on the Hattiesburg campus or defending the goal for his U.S. teammates, Clemons approaches both with vigour.

I am very excited for the opportunity and thankful for Southern Miss’s support thus far in enabling me to pursue this dream, Clemons said. 2023 is an exciting year for the Wolves (US men’s field hockey team) with the Hockey 5s qualifying event in Jamaica in June, then the focus shifts to the Pan American Games in Santiago later this year as our Olympic qualifying event.

Originally from Bunbury, a small town in Western Australia, Clemons had an extensive playing career with the Australian Men National team, representing his country 51 times as their goalkeeper. He played in a number of major tournaments around the world as he combined his athletic talents with research ambitions that led to the completion of his PhD and post-doctoral research.

In 2018, Clemons retired from hockey to pursue a fellowship opportunity in the United States within the School of Chemistry at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL before moving to Hattiesburg in 2021 as a faculty member at USM.

To be honest, when I retired from the Kookaburras in 2018 I thought my playing days were over, but last year I was in California and I met with the coach simply to express my interest in the team help with some specialized goalkeeper coaching, Clemons said.

He added, since I have dual citizenship with the United States (Clemon’s father grew up in Michigan). didn’t want me to coach; he wanted me to play! It was that conversation that essentially planted the seed that may have been an opportunity for me here. Fast forward 12 months. and I’m with the team at training camp in Chula Vista (California) and now looking forward to my debut with the US team, really exciting.

Clemons takes immense pleasure and satisfaction from serving as a goaltender for the USA squad.

I love being a goalkeeper. You’re the last line of defense, and the team often relies on you to stand up and be at your best when you have to do your best in pressure situations, Clemons said.

Clemons is proud to be a role model to his research team, the Clemons Lab, and those he teaches at USM.

I think it’s really important to show our students that being a scientist isn’t just about wearing a white coat and tinkering with chemicals, he said. That’s certainly part of it, and I love being a scientist and looking for solutions to diseases and injuries that our community faces, but I also love being an elite athlete and being that role model for our students that science and sport need not be mutually exclusive. from each other is something I’m proud of.

He continued, I think team sport teaches us so much in terms of discipline, resilience, leadership and teamwork, all skills that definitely enhance my ability to be the best version of myself as a research scientist and teacher for our students in my role. here at Southern Miss.

Few colleges or universities under the Mason-Dixon Line offer hockey programs. Clemons hopes to see that change soon.

I think hockey is definitely coming to the southern United States, and I’d love to be involved in growing the game here, he said. It’s extremely popular at the club and at the collegiate level in the rest of the US and certainly around the world, so I’m hopeful that I can play a part in building that profile in Mississippi.

Visit the USA hockey team website learn more.