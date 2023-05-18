Hohenfels military community, host nation celebrates friendship at Volksfest | Article





























1/2



Show caption +

.





JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany — Leaders of the US Army Garrison Bavaria, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center and partner communities join forces at the opening ceremony of the Hohenfels German-American Volksfest. USAG Bavaria hosted the opening of the 49th German-American Volksfest on May 17, 2023 at the Festplatz in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany near Hohenfels. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

(Photo Credit: Bryan Gatchell)



VIEW ORIGINAL



























2 / 2



Show caption +

.





JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany — US Army Garrison Bavaria hosted the opening of the 49th German-American Volksfest on May 17, 2023 at the Festplatz in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany near Hohenfels. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

(Photo Credit: Bryan Gatchell)



VIEW ORIGINAL



JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany With the swinging of a mallet, the firing of blackpowder rifles and the clinking of memorial stones, the Hohenfels military community kicked off its 49th annual German-American Volksfest on May 17, 2023 at the Festplatz opposite the airport. The last time US Army Garrison Bavaria organized a Volksfest in Hohenfels was four years earlier in the spring of 2019. Leaders of the Hohenfels military community greeted their host nation’s community partners as servers lifted several full steins to the marquee guests and brought out platters of traditional German fare. As part of his opening ceremony remarks, USAG Bavaria Hohenfels deputy garrison Patrick Rothbauer thanked the Hohenfels youth wind ensemble for playing the national anthems of both countries during the opening ceremony. He thanked the black powder shooters from nearby Velburg. He also thanked the local national civil and military police, the German Bundeswehr and the Bavarian Red Cross for ensuring the partygoers’ safety. Once again, I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the success of this year’s festival, Rothbauer said. We look forward to a great week of fun and German-American friendship, which is a long tradition here. Christian Graf, the mayor of Markt Hohenfels, also spoke at the opening ceremony, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening our friendship again. This is a great opportunity to meet the soldiers, their families and everyone who helps keep training operations running smoothly every day, said Graf, whose comments were translated for a linguistically mixed audience. After the speaking portions, Rothbauer and Staff Sgt. Terrell Washington, a Joint Multinational Readiness Center soldier who recently won a contest of strength, tapped the barrels as blackpowder shooters fired ceremonially. Throughout the tent, those who knew the song, or had printouts of the lyrics, sang along to celebrate the mainstay Ein Prosit. Outside the party tent, the fun erupted. The smells of candied nuts, grilled fish and German pretzels wafted through the Festplatz as ride operators played popular music and children screamed and flung into the air. Other partygoers lined up to enter a pirate adventure house and a haunted house. Various members of the community tried their hand at games of chance, firing BB guns at targets for stuffed animals, or gently tossing ping pong balls into tankards. Some families sat outside and enjoyed feasts while taking in the atmosphere of an evening at the Festplatz and neighboring airport. The 49th annual German-American Volksfest continues throughout the weekend with special events every day. Friday is Family Day, when rides are 50 percent off and kids can get glitter tattoos and have their faces painted. On Saturday and Sunday, various military vehicles from the US Army and the German Bundeswehr will be on static display. And on Sundays there are bus tours of the JMRC training area (9 euros per person and only in German). For more information about the festival, including opening times, musical acts, activities and more, visit the event page here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.army.mil/article/266812/hohenfels_military_community_host_nation_celebrate_friendship_at_volksfest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos