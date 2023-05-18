Get ready for badger football with 100 days before the scavenger hunt kicks off





MADISON, Wis. This was an offseason like no other for Badger football. The excitement and anticipation for the 2023 season is palpable. It seems everyone in Wisconsin is looking forward to fall and a new era of Badger football. With each passing day, that moment gets closer. In fact, Thursday, May 25 is 100 days until the Badgers open the 2023 season at home against Buffalo on September 2. For the second consecutive year, in honor of that milestone, the Badgers are hosting a nationwide “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt.” Working with communities across the state, UW employees will place 100 mini Badger football helmets in each of four regions across the state. The specific cities where the helmets can be found are: Burlington, Hudson, Madison, Mineral Point, Oshkosh, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waukesha, and Wausau. There is a price associated with each helmet. Potential prizes include tickets to a UW home game, Badger gear, gift cards from BuckysLockerRoom.com And Mercury tripas well as prices of from Culver And Scheels. The scavenger hunt begins at 6:00 AM and lasts until approximately 8:00 AM The specific locations in each city that will be part of the scavenger hunt will be announced at 6am on May 25. Each mini helmet has an attached code that fans can scan to redeem their prize. There is a limit of one prize per fan. The “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt” is made possible through the collaboration and support of local communities, including the cities of Madison, Verona, Sun Prairie, Waukesha Park, Recreation & Forestry Department, Mineral Point, Burlington, Oshkosh, Wausau and Hudson. For those fans unable to attend the “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt” in person, the Badgers will also be giving away prizes worldwide via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin badgers) on May 25. Prizes include tie gear, gift cards and more. Use #100DaysUW to enter. Last year’s inaugural 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt was a huge success, as nearly 500 people claimed prizes, found helmets in Appleton, Eau Claire, Kenosha, Madison, and Racine, and also participated via social media. BRING YOUR GROUP TO CAMP RANDALL THIS FALL! The game day experience at Camp Randall Stadium is one of the best in the country. A great way to enjoy it is with a group ticket package. A Wisconsin football group ticket package is ideal for social and family outings, corporate parties, school trips and more. Just gather your group and the badgers will take care of the rest. Applications for football group tickets are now being accepted through a online application for group tickets, or fans can work directly with a group sales account manager. The priority deadline for submitting a group ticket request is May 25. Fans who want to buy season tickets to watch Luke Fickell new-look ties can do so from Wednesday 31 May. Visit UWBadgers.com/Tickets for more information.

