Area tennis Round up; WHS, WC fall short, BR, LHS, ND continue | Local sports

Vincent’s section

WHS 2, South Knox 3

VINCENNES The Washington Hatchets (19-4) dropped an epic 3-2 game with South Knox in Vincennes Lincoln on Wednesday. The match lasted over 3 hours, with three matches going to three sets and two of those sets ending 7-5. The win for South Knox moved into the final against Lincoln, marking their second time this season to beat WHS.

WHS’s Lacy Hancock (21-1) made quick work of Spartan Abi Cunningham 6-2 and 6-1. The win keeps Hancock alive in the IHSAA Individual Tournament, which will be played next week at Jasper. At No. 3, Sophia Hill fell to Grace Arnold 2 and 1, while the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Williams forced a third set, but lost 3-6, 6-3 and 1-6.

The game came down to the final two spots with Washington needing to win both as No. 2 Kenna Garland beat Alli Hayden of South Knox 6–4, 4–6 and 7–5 in a 3:20 minute game. tied at 5-5 in the third, before Garland won the last two games. The last game of the night was at No. 2 doubles, where Lisset Santos and Ryley Traylor also fell, 3-6, 6-3 and 7-5, as they were also tied at 5-5 at one point.

I’m so proud of Kenna Garland for the way she fought. She’s been battling an ankle injury all season and you could tell she was really struggling lately, but she never showed any weakness. We could tell because we know what she’s been dealing with. The effort she put in was amazing. It’s one of the best efforts I’ve ever seen. It’s a credit to her. She’s, she’s just a winner. And we put her in that spot for a reason,” said WHS coach Brian Hancock.

We’ve had our chances. We got a little tight, they’re late. But sometimes that happens and they’ve had a good run. They made some volleys and were a bit on our minds and we definitely have some things to work on for next year. Lacy is just so much fun to coach, and as my daughter she’s a real fighter. She worked a lot on her game. She added so much from last year, and it showed. We put a lot of pressure on her to win for us every night and she usually does. I was proud of her serve and the way she just chased balls and changed her or the shape of the balls or shot selection.

I want to say how proud I was of the number 1 doubles team and forcing a third set. You know Annabelle played one of the best games I’ve seen a doubles player and Ella had a bit of a bad night but we put a freshman on a double spot. You know, she’s been really great to us all year. The good news is that everyone will be back next year. added Hancock.

Lincoln 5, WC 0

In the other game in Lincoln, the Alice took all five places against Washington Catholic on Wednesday.

Lincoln’s Payton Dugan won 0 and 0 against Chloe Garland at number 1, Kelsey Howder won 3 and 4 against Molly Brown and Madison Fleck beat Mariana Bacerra, 1 and 1 at number 3.

In doubles, VL’s Abigail West and Madelaine Mitchell beat Mya Cline and Addie Talbert 4-0, while Macey Fisher and Abigail York won 6-1 and 6-1 against Stephanie Montoya and Maritza Villagran to advance to the final.

At Loogootee

LHS 5, Paoli 0

LOOGOOTEE Both Barr-Reeve and Loogootee won 5-0 and will meet in the Sectional Final.

For the Lions, Kieragen Napier defeated Maddi Warren 6-1, 6-0, Caitlin Carrico defeated Taylor Patton 0-0. Ana Toy defeated Aurora Hays 6-0, 6-1. The Lions also won both doubles matches, as Macy Knepp/Addy Lengacher defeated Ava Hall/Gracie Brown 6-1, 6-1, and Abbey Fischer/Marley McAtee had the only three-set match of the night, when they defeated Lina Zheng/ beat Audrey. Hall 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1.

Barr-Reeve 5, NED 0

For Barr-Reeve, Brylee Fuhrman defeated Elizabeth Schepers 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Beth Graber defeated Sydney Roach, 6-4, 7-6(1) at No. 2 and Brynlee Rollins defeated Mya Ziegler, 6-1 , 6-2.

The Dylan DeCoursey/Sydney Swartzentruber senior doubles tandem defeated Macey Harrison/Martina Treffiletti, 6-3, 6-1, Claire Harrison/Alli Robinson defeated Jessa Braunecker/Andrea Simmler, 6-1, 6-1 to complete the sweep.

Linton’s

North Daviess 5, Linton 0

LINTON North Daviess swept Linton 5-0 in the opening round of the Linton section and now play Bloomfield in the Championship.

ND’s Reagan Knepp was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Abigail Roney, Amaya McBride played against Cassi Goodman to win 6-3, 2-6 and 6-3, while Emma Sargent defeated Grace Bredeweg, 4 and 3 at No 3.

In doubles, ND’s Elaina Morgan and Gracelyn Byrer defeated Corinna Brown/Natalie Brinson 6-1, 6-4, while Cougars beat Bella Laughlin and Meah Dalrymple Kallie Rice/Marenna Lanham, 1, 3.