



The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce a partnership with the National Hockey League to support the United by Hockey Mobile Museum to the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights on Monday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will highlight a special holiday and free programming in honor of the Juneteenth holiday in the Van Aken district. “We are honored to partner with the NHL to bring their incredible United by Hockey mobile museum to the Van Aken precinct in honor of the Juneteenth holiday,” said Monsters Vice President of Marketing and Communications Ben Adams. “Shaker Heights is a fantastic hockey community with one of the most diverse programs in the area, making it the perfect location to host this unique event. We hope that guests will leave inspired to share the stories of the hockey pioneers they have come to know through this experience.” The United by Hockey Mobile Museum celebrates hockey’s changemakers in underrepresented and multicultural demographics. The mobile museum features over 20 exclusive artifacts from various players, six video monitors and an interactive broadcast booth. The Cleveland stop marks the only non-NHL market visited on the tour and the end of a multi-city United by Hockey Tour of the NHL that began in February. The experience was professionally curated by multidisciplinary designer Natalie Zanecchia, who expanded and redesigned the mobile museum from the NHL’s original Black Hockey History Tour. In honor of this day, the Monsters Community Foundation is donating $1,000 to the Shaker Heights’ Level playing field scholarship fund dedicated to removing barriers to promote greater diversity and inclusion in youth sports for students in the Shaker Heights City School District. Representatives from the Shaker Schools Foundation will be on site throughout the day to share more information on a level playing field. “We are excited to partner with the NHL to bring the United by Hockey mobile museum to Cleveland in honor of Juneteenth,” said Kevin Clayto, SVP and Head of Social Impact and Equity for the Rock Entertainment GroupN. “We hope that people from across our community will take the opportunity to experience the compelling story of hockey’s role in uniting society.” In addition to the United by Hockey mobile museum, fans and newcomers of all levels and experience can try out street hockey on the Monsters inflatable street hockey rink. The rink is open all day and instructors are on hand for a quick introduction and the chance to play a mini game. The Monsters Summer Tour will also make a stop in Van Aken District with tattoos, giveaways and games. In addition to the Monsters takeover outside, films will be shown during the day in the Markthal, among others The guns, Ice queens And Soul on Ice: Past, Present and Future. Other activities and programs planned by the Van Aken District to mark the Juneteenth holiday include performances by Sha’Ran Studios and Xcetera.

