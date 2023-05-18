Interview with Gnanasekaran – Winner of the 84th Indian Table Tennis Championships

(Butterfly Japan, https://www.butterfly-global.com/en/column/detail/84.html)

Comments were received from Gnanasekaran (India), the winner of the men’s singles event at the 84th Indian Table Tennis Championships held from March 20 to 27, 2023. After winning the 2021 edition, his first such success, this was his second win in two years .

Congratulations on winning the Indian National Championships for the second time. You were the favorite; you were the number one seed, the highest ranked Indian player in the world. How do you feel after winning the title in such a situation?

Thank you. I think I was expected to win, there was a lot of pressure on me. But I think I played really well under the pressure; I am very happy with the win. I dominated the entire tournament and played at a very high level.

It was the first time I won the National Championships when my mother came to watch, and it was also the first win after my marriage. So I’m very happy with it.

The Indian National Championships are held once a year, it was the 84th running of the tournament; it must be a very traditional and important tournament for all table tennis players in India. How important is the title to you and to Indian players in general?

It is a very important event as all the top players in the country compete every year and it is one of the most prestigious and highest titles for all players in the country.

It also offers double ranking points and more prize money compared to other national ranking competitions. I am very happy to be crowned for the second time. This win gives me a lot of confidence to perform well at major international events.

We have heard that many children in India are starting to play table tennis, influenced by the success of top players like you. What do you think India needs to reach the top 10 in the world in team and individual events?

Sure, table tennis in India is moving forward a lot. I think table tennis is one of the most improved sports in India in recent years. Many young people have been inspired by our victories, especially after the 2018 Asian Games, and have taken up table tennis.

There is no doubt that table tennis is among the top ten popular sports in India, the government also encourages our sport. However, I think we still need to promote it more in schools, create a table tennis culture, improve the infrastructure facilities and raise awareness about table tennis (so that India becomes one of the top 10 table tennis countries in the world).

What are your goals for 2023 and 2024?

My goals for this year 2023 are to break into the top 25 in the world in singles and medal at the Asian Games.

Next year, in 2024, my goal is to break into the top 15 in the world in singles and aim for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. I have a big chance, especially in mixed doubles, as we are now fifth in the world rankings.

I want to do my best.