Yurkow (Coach of the Year), Dromboski (Pitcher of the Year) Highlight Baseball All-Ivy Honors

PHILADELPHIA On the eve of the inaugural Ivy League baseball tournament, the conference announced its All-Ivy teams and major award winners on Thursday afternoon, and the University of Pennsylvania was remarkably well represented with two major year-end award winners, five first-team selections, and 10 All-Ivy- selections in total.

Ryan Dromboski and W. Joseph Blood head coach John Yurkow were the group’s headliners, with Dromboski taking home Pitcher of the Year and Yurkow earning Coach of the Year honors.

Dromboski was added to the first team by unanimous selection Wyatt Henseler (third base) his second consecutive first-team unanimous selection –, Cole Sapphire (starting pitcher), Jackson Apple (catcher), and Cole Palis (second base).

Starting pitcher Owen Koady and short stop Davis Baker both earned second-team honors while serving as relief pitchers Carson Ozmer first baseman Ben Miller and outfielder Jarrett Pokrovsky all deserved honorable mention recognition.

In addition to Henseler, Miller (2022 first team), Appel (2022 second team), and Coady (2022 honorable mention) all earned conference recognition for the second straight season.

Notes to know

Dromboski is the third consecutive Penn pitcher to take home the Pitcher of the Year honors; Kevin Eis won the award last season and Christian Scafidi won the award in 2019.

won the award last season and Christian Scafidi won the award in 2019. Dromboski is also the first non-junior or senior to win Pitcher of the Year since Columbia’s Pat Lowery in 2010.

Penn’s now earned 10 All-Ivy selections two seasons in a row. Before last season, the Quakers had not had a 10 on the all-conference team since 2010.

The Quakers’ five first-team selections were two more than any other team — Harvard had three; Princeton and Brown had two each.

John Yurkow : Ivy League Coach of the Year

Yurkow earns his first conference honor after leading the Quakers to a second straight regular season title and the program’s first OUTRIGHT title since 1995. The team has won 33 of 42 Ivy League games since the start of last season (78.6 percent), the best two-year conference score for the program since the 1988 and 1989 teams (both of which entered the NCAA Tournament) went going 29-7 (.805 winning percentage) in the Eastern Intercollegiate Baseball League.

Ryan Dromboski : Ivy League Pitcher of the Year; Unanimous First-Team All-Ivy

Dromboski was dominant throughout conference play, playing at least five innings and allowing two earned runs or less in five of his seven Ivy starts, tied for the lead in conference wins (five) while finishing first or second in ERA (2.27, first), strikeouts (54, second), and opponent batting average (.165, first). In mid-April, he won back-to-back Pitcher of the Week awards after allowing only one earned run while striking out 27 in 16.2 innings against Princeton and Brown.

Wyatt Henseler : Unanimous first-team All-Ivy

Henseler caught fire along the stretch, finishing the year in the top five in the conference in home runs, RBI, slugging, and OPS. The junior went 9-for-27 with four home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in Penn’s last six Ivy games, with the Quakers going 5-1 in those six games.

Jackson Apple : First-team All-Ivy; Academic All-Ivy

Appel finished Ivy Action tied for first in runs scored, sixth in both slugging and OPS, and tied for sixth in RBI. He hit safely in five of six games, as well as the final nine games to open and end conference play, finishing with a .337 average for 11th place in the league.

Cole Palis : First-team All-Ivy

Palis hit safely in 19 consecutive conference games to finish the regular season, and 20 of 21 overall. The Garnet Valley native batted .398 during that 19-game conference, batting more than 60 runs above his overall season average. Palis tied for first in league games in runs scored, third in OPS, fourth in slugging, fifth in batting average, and eighth in on-base percentage.

Cole Sapphire : First-team All-Ivy

Zaffiro was the model of consistency on the mound for much of the Ivy game, going at least 5.2 innings in six of his seven conference starts, allowing one earned run or less in four of those starts. The Manhasset, NY native, Ivy finished fifth in ERA, tied for fifth in opposing batting average, and tied for sixth in strikeouts.

Owen Koady : Second-Team All-Ivy

Primarily used as relief last season, Coady became a staple of Penn’s weekend rotation (with Dromboski and Zaffiro) this year. The southpaw went at least five innings in six conference starts and gave up no runs in three of those games. He finished the regular season tied for third in wins, tied for third in strikeouts, seventh in ERA, and seventh in opponent batting average in conference action.

Davis Baker : Second-Team All-Ivy

The Quakers freshman shortstop made a significant impact during the season, starting all 21 conference games in the middle of the Penn lineup. He hit safely in 16 of those games, finishing with a .289 batting average and an OPS of .866, while scoring 15 runs and driving in 14 more.

Ben Miller : Honorable Mention All-Ivy

Miller hit safely in Penn’s 12 first conference games and 17 of 21 overall. The Durham, NC native finished the regular season fifth in on-base percentage, tied for sixth in RBI and eighth in batting average in conference play.

Carson Ozmer : Honorable Mention All-Ivy

After a promising 2022 campaign, Ozmer emerged as a shutdown reliever for the Quakers this season, allowing just two earned runs in 10.2 innings of work in 10 appearances during conference play, including striking out 10 in 7.2 consecutive winless games. innings to close out the regular season.

Jarrett Pokrovsky : Honorable Mention All-Ivy

Pokrovsky caught fire to close out conference play. After hitting .240 over the first three Ivy series, the Pittsgrove, NJ native hit .298 over the final four series entering the Ivy Tournament, finishing the year with Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors last Monday.

#QuakeShow

#FightOnPenn

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andy Blake, Columbia

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Dromboski Pen

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Callan Fang, Harvard

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Yurkow Pen

FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY^

*SP Ryan Dromboski Pen

* SP Tom Chiemelewski, Princeton

SP Cole Sapphire Pen

SP Reid Eastern, Yale

R. P. Callan Fang, Harvard

C Jackson Apple Pen

1B Logan Bravo, Harvard

2b Cole Palis Pen

*3B Wyatt Henseler Pen

*SS Andy Blake, Colombia

*FROM Scott Bandura, Princeton

FROM Derian Morphew, Brown

FROM Cole Hage, Colombia

UT George Cooper, Harvard

DH Mika Petersen, Brown

SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY^

SP Owen Koady Pen

SP Andy Leon, Colombia

SP Colton Shaw, Yale

RP Jack Seppings, brown

C Weston Eberly, Columbia

1B Kyle Vinci, Princeton

2B Hunter Baldwin, Harvard

3B Will Jacobsen, Harvard

SS Davis Baker Pen

FROM Hayden Schott, Colombia

FROM Sam Kaplan, Cornell

BY Jacobi Davis, Cornell

FROM AJ Gaich, Yale

UTL Anton Lazits, Columbia

UTL Matt Scannell, Princeton

D.H. Caden Shapiro, Princeton

FAIR MENTION ALL-IVY

SP Joe Sheets, Columbia

R. P. Jacob Faulkner, Princeton

RP Carson Ozmer Pen

C. Nathan Waugh, Cornell

1B Ben Miller Pen

2B Noah Granet, Princeton

2B Peter O’Toole, Dartmouth

3B Joe Hollerbach, Cornell

BY Jarrett Pokrovsky Pen

FROM Jackson Hower, Dartmouth

* Unanimous selection

^ Team expanded due to tie