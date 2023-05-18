



After another successful season, we are shifting our focus to the upcoming season, where we will ensure that our ever-growing trophy cabinet remains just that. While never an easy task, it is the driving force behind our ongoing search for passionate up-and-coming players who embody the values ​​of the Lions Pride, while still retaining the services of the best in the world. It is with great pleasure that Lions Cricket announce both their DP World Men’s and DP World Women’s teams for the upcoming season. The women of the DP World Lions will look to maintain and expand their CSA Womens Provincial T20 Cup trophy, while the men will look to maintain and enhance their CSA One-Day Cup trophy for the 4th consecutive year, according to Jono Leaf. -Wright.

Plotting our Pride is a challenge to enjoy. Our powerful pipeline gives us that promise that even our veteran athletes know that delivery season after season is key. But that said, that’s exactly what our loyal members did last season: Delivered. Which made us want to keep our squads pretty much the same. Each signed player embodies the sportsmanship we insist on; promising potential; and an unrivaled passion for Lions Cricket. Solid players and even better people: that’s where we’re going this season. Lions Cricket would like to formally welcome the new players: Men’s: Zubayr Hamza; Junaid Dawood; Tsepo Ndwandwa; Tshepo Moreki and Delano Potgieter. The squad expands into an even bigger family this year with DP World Lions players Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton joining Protea’s contracted list. These three players join DP World Men’s players Temba Bavuma, Rassie vd Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada who remain signed to the Proteas. In the women’s squads, it is a warm welcome to Protea players Chloe Tryon and Sinalo Jafta, as well as top club cricket performer Bianca Booyjens and SA Schools U19 player Relebohile Mkhize. Lions Cricket are also delighted to retain the great skills of contracted Protea players Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune who always add tremendous value to the Lion pride. Lions Cricket President Anne Vilas agrees with Leaf-Wright; We were very pleased with last season’s performance and we will look to these players to achieve as much and more this time. I believe our team includes players who reflect our desire to win; are professional, passionate and proud; and recognize that play is a privilege. We feel strong and ready for the hunt ahead. Finally, Lions Cricket would like to take this opportunity to wish former Head Coach Wandile Gwavu the best in his new CSA business, according to Leaf-Wright; An integral part of Pride over the past few seasons, Wandile will be missed, will always be welcome at DP World Wanderers and will have the full support of Lions Cricket in his future endeavours, as he joins the Protea men’s organisation. We thank you Coach for giving us everything you’ve got and we promise to continue to be the Pride of Jozi and do it in style – The Lions Way. The upcoming season is buzzing with excitement; overloaded with promise; and the records are waiting to be rewritten. Chewing the bit, Lions Cricket are a Pride ready to showcase their skills, thrill their fantastic fans and be the true Pride of Jozi beyond just bat and ball. Squad DP World Men 2023/24: Temba Bavuma (Protea); Reeza Hendriks (Protea); Race Der Dussen (Protea); and Kagiso Rabada (Protea); Bjorn Fortune (Protea); Sisanda Magala (Protea); Ryan Rickelton (Proteas); Dominicus Hendriks; William Mulder; Lutho Sipamla; Junaid Dawood; Zubayr Hamza; Tsepo Ndwanda; Tshepo Moreki; Delano Potgieter; Joshua Richards; Mitch van Buuren; Duane Oliver; Codi Yusuf; Evan Jones; Malusi Siboto; Connor Estherhuizen. Squad DP World Women’s 2023/24: Ayabonga Khaka (Protea); Tumi Sekhukhune (Protea); Chloe Tryon (Protea); Sinalo Jafta (Protea); Raisibe Ntozakhe; Kgomotso Rapoo; Lucky Sardick; Palesa Mapoo; Sarah Nettleton; Jenna Evans; Nonkululeko Thabethe; Kirsty Thomson; Sunette Viljoen-Louw; Jameelah Shaikjee; Samantha Schutte; Oluhle Siyo; Madison Landman; Moncho refill; Sarah Barber; Karabo Meso; Diara Ramlakan; Bianca Booyjens; Relebohile Mkhize; Tristan Kronje. High-quality men’s players for the 2023/24 season: Wandile Makwetu; Cole Abrahams; Marco van Biljon; Mohammed Manack; Ronan Hermann; Nqaba Peter;

