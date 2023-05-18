College Football Total Wins 2023; best bets for Georgia, USC, Michigan

Jeff Schwartz FOX sports betting analyst

Now that all the college football spring games are over, it’s time for bettors to look at next season’s winning totals.

Usually, I study spring scrimmage performances, consider which teams lost studs to the NFL, and consider future schedules to determine if I want to spend some money on teams.

The jury is still out on which teams I think deserve Under bets, but I do have three squads that I expect will exceed their expected win totals.

Let’s dive into my picks.

Georgia: Over 11.5 wins

Yes, I bet Georgia will finish the regular season 12-0 for the third season in a row. When you combine Georgia’s talent, coaching and pedigree with the team’s schedule, you’ll see that this bet is the only way to bet on their winning total.

The ‘Dawgs are once again the most talented team in the country, even with all the players they lost from the NFL Draft. On offense, they return one of the best lines and a talented core of skill players built around the best tight end in the country, Brock Bowers.

Georgia continues to reload the defense, with a two-deep roster of blue-chip players only. I’m not worried that UGA’s performance will be near the top in the country again this season.

If you want a good chuckle, take a look at UGA’s schedule for this upcoming season and find the game where the team will be less than a 10-point favorite. That is not possible. Maybe Florida in the annual rivalry game with the Gators, but nothing else.

With Georgia’s talent and schedule, it won’t lose a game this regular season.

Georgia, Ohio State & USC lead Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25 Joel Klatt revealed his top 25 teams after the spring. Joel begins by revealing his top team as the Georgia Bulldogs.

USC: Over 9.5 wins

Against my better judgement, I am taking USC to win 10 games this season.

The Trojans return Heisman winner Caleb Williams as NFL-high quarterback–caliber skill position talent. The offense will always be good under head coach Lincoln Riley. They also added some defensive talent and when I look at the schedule I don’t see this team losing more than two games.

Look for SC to start the season 6-0. Arizona State is an early potential trap, but the Sun Devils have a new coach and don’t have the talent to stop the Trojans’ offense.

But after the first six games, USC has one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Trojans are at Notre Dame, at home to Utah and then away from Cal. Then they will host Washington, play in Oregon and finally take on UCLA at the Coliseum. USC will beat Cal and UCLA, but the other four games are toss-ups for me. The Trojans should split those four and take their record to 10-2, making the Over for us.

One concern is how the USC defense wants to win compelling turnovers. USC was +21 in revenue margin last season. However, sales fluctuate from year to year. You can lead the country in revenue margin one year and be back in the middle of the pack the next. In the previous five seasons (2017-2021), the leader in turnover margin saw an average decrease of 15.8 in turnover margin. USC will kill most teams with their offense though, so none of this matters.

Why USC’s Caleb Williams Gives the Trojans the Best QB Room in College Football FOX Sports RJ Young shares his Top 5 teams with the best quarterback rooms in college football.

OTHER OVER/UNDER PROFIT TOTAL GETTERS SHOULD CONSIDER*

Colorado: O/U 3.5 wins

TCU: O/U 7.5 wins

Our lady: O/U 8.5 wins

Texas: O/U 9.5 wins

LSU: O/U 9.5 wins

Clemson: O/U 9.5 wins

Oregon: O/U 9.5 wins

Penn state: O/U 9.5 wins

ohio state: O/U 10.5 wins

Alabama: O/U 10.5 wins

* Opportunities from 18-05-2023

Tony Petitti has announced as the new Big Ten commissioner and what it means for the future of college football Joel Klatt discussed Tony Petitti’s announcement as the seventh Big Ten Commissioner.

Michigan: Over 10.5 wins

The Wolverines are once again returning to a playoff-caliber team with an above-average quarterback, running back, and offensive line. This hurtful offense will wear down the defense, and while games may seem to close early, the Wolverines will win much later because of that tired defense.

Michigan’s offense is also perfect for road games, two of which are at Penn State and Michigan State, which will be tough, but winnable. The Wolverines have beaten Ohio State two years in a row and now get the Buckeyes in the Big House this season. With over 10.5 wins, Michigan can lose one conference game and still score.

The Wolverines’ defense has been in the top 14 in yards per game for two seasons in a row, and while the team lacked talent at pass rusher (NFL), UM has recruited well.

Jim Harbaugh has proven he can develop talent all over the field and I expect nothing less this season.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started three seasons at right tackle for the University of Oregon and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your choice today!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending