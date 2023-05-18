The world’s sexiest tennis player Rachel Stuhlmann shines in clay-colored outfit for French Open

Former American college tennis star and Tik Tok sensation Rachel Stuhlmann has been spotted in a stunning French Open-themed outfit.

Ahead of her trip to Roland Garros, the influencer bombshell donned a clay-colored two-piece ensemble.

Even though she is not playing in the tournament, she said she has a “full itinerary” planned for her excursion to Paris next week.

Stuhlmann told Jam Press, “I have a lot of French Open events to attend, and I even do some interviews with the players.

“I can’t wait to embrace Parisian culture again.”

Stuhlmann also launched a Parisian collection of fan merchandise on its website — including a sports towel, poster, and clay-colored jerseys, t-shirts, and hats.

She also plans to launch a paid subscription website that is “almost ready to go live”

Stuhlmann looks forward to “sharing coaching briefs, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive content with my followers.”

In addition to her trip to the City of Love, she plans to visit London in July for Wimbledon, where she has more plans.

The influencer told Jam Press, “One of my favorite parts of Wimbledon is seeing Kate Middleton handing out the trophies.

‘I’ve been to the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon but I’ve never had the chance to see her.

“I’ve never been the kind of person to be amazed by the stars, but I think I’d freak out if I saw or met her!”

Before Stuhlmann graced the courts as an influencer, he was a tennis prodigy in St. Louis.

Before beginning her collegiate career in 2010, Stuhlmann, who majored in nutrition and fitness at Mizzou, was ranked 68th in her class and 59th nationally by the Tennis Recruiting Network.

She spent four years with Mizzou but never set her eyes on the tour due to the hardships involved in pursuing the professional tennis dream.

“I knew I was good enough and that I would eventually get there,” she said The sun. “But I thought the reality was it would take me five to seven years to get to the top.

“And I didn’t want to live the lifestyle that came with playing in small towns and essentially living out of a car.”

Stuhlmann: ‘I have always said yes to opportunities within the game & creating content [about it]’

Stuhlmann: ‘My main goals are to make the game more mainstream and recognizable.

She has similar ambitions to golf influencer Paige Spiranac: she tries to grow the game in every way she can. Stuhlmann reported on tennis during international tour stops and spread the word on her Tik Tok and Instagram pages.

My main goals are to make the game more mainstream and recognizable. So whatever ties into that,” Stuhlmann told The Post.

“I have always said yes to opportunities within the game and just keep creating content around the sport.

‘Getting people excited, showing them the different life stories around the game and in a positive way. That’s what I want to keep doing.’