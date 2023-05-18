Sports
Like Vegas, Dallas led by Hockey Lifers fighting for the first cup
If you look at the Golden Knights and Stars lineups, you will see many recognizable faces. From the coaches to the captains and all the way down to the depth players, there are a handful of hungry and impatient NHL players entering this year’s Western Conference Finals. Each side has come close, but neither franchise has won a Stanley Cup in the Golden Knights era.
That’s why we play. We grew up watching the playoffs every year as a youngster. We hope to get that chance one day. Now that we’re here, we don’t get too many opportunities like this. I’ve only been in this situation once before and you don’t want to let this kind of opportunity slip when you’re that close. -Jamie Benn, Stars captain
Captains Mark Stone and Jamie Benn lead two veteran groups desperate for the final round. Stone was part of several deep playoff runs, but was never lucky enough to play in an SCF. He participated in the conference finals once with Ottawa and twice with Vegas. In his own words, this could be his best chance. The same goes for Benn and some of his veteran teammates.
eternal scapegoat, Ben is used to be targeted by angry Stars fans after previous playoffs. However, his impact on the ice was curtailed by freshman coach Pete DeBoer. Benn’s true value will be leading his team in the locker room and on the ice during the 17 minutes he has averaged this postseason. If they are victorious, Benn will undoubtedly receive the highest praise from Dallas. Stars reporter Sean Shapiro noted DeBoer’s intentions and Benn’s professionalism gave way to a resurgence in 2022-23.
Micro-load management by DeBoer has revived Benn’s game-to-game energy. His minutes dropped, but he was more effective in the time he was on the ice. Benn quietly finished with 78 points, 32 more than last season and his most since he had 79 in the 2017-18 season. He set a career-high with a plus-23 and a career score for face-off wins, taking over 60 percent. The Stars are in the Western Conference finals in part due to Benn letting himself be shadowed. He embraced the on-ice support role, but he never relinquished managerial responsibilities off it. – Sean Shapiro, Stars reporter
The Stars have several players who could be poster children for NHL players who have achieved everything without winning an NHL championship. Timeless weapon Joe Pavelski reached the Cup Final twice in his career, but lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning. The 38-year-old is running out of chances to cement his name in NHL history. American-born player Ryan Suter has battled for nearly two decades to embrace the Stanley Cup.
Behind the benches, DeBoer’s counterpart Bruce Cassidy has also established himself as one of the NHL’s most respected coaches. However, don’t wear custom, shiny rings. They’ve had their chances, but both Ontarios fell short on the major hockey stage. Each coach is demanding, highly regarded and eager to learn, but none of their names are etched in silver. This could be the series that propels one of them into NHL history.
Heck, there’s a good chance the ghosts of the postseason past are still haunting Cassidy and DeBoer. The Golden Knights coach expressed his emptiness months after his former team lost Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on home ice. It wasn’t a feeling Cassidy could easily shake off.
No not really. Today I am. Tomorrow depends on someone asking me a question that just happens to strike a chord. There might be a time when we were on the road and sitting there and I was watching St. Louis play, because they’re playing Montreal and we’re playing Montreal the next night, and I’ll be like, [expletive], you know? That’s the time you could go backwards. —Burce Cassidy, August 2019
I’m sure DeBoer expressed the same kind of emotions after his Stanley Cup Final losses in 2012 and 2016.
The feeling around every locker room is that both rosters are made to win. There is mutual respect between the players, coaches and front offices and it is truly believed that they have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup. However, only one can win the West.
I feel like we found that balance a lot more this year. Our team’s speed, which I talk about a lot, is a lot better this year. That just has to do with how we are coached and players always know where the pucks are going. Our D activated, so we do have that violation. We’ve let players take their game to another level. You can see it all come to fruition this year with several more ways to go. Pete and that coaching staff brought us a new element and now we’re going to play against their shadow. It’s going to be an exciting few weeks against Vegas. -Tyler Seguin, Star Center
While Dallas and Vegas fans will see their teams succeed, 30 other fan bases will likely find themselves applauding the storylines. Perhaps it’s Stone’s dedication, Benn’s leadership, Pavelski’s long journey, or Cassidy’s first-year success that sparks skinless fans’ interest in the game. Just don’t ask Golden Knight fans if they’ll support DeBoer when he makes it to the SCF. Expect foul language.
