



The Catherine Bullen Foundation was established in memory of her namesake, a medical student at the University of Bristol who previously attended Colchester County High School for Girls. In August 2002, aged 22, she fell ill with severe gastroenteritis, which proved fatal. Established by Catherine Bullen’s parents, Linda and Roger Bullen, from West Mersea, the Catherine Bullen Foundation has delivered projects that have improved the quality of life for children in Namibia. The pair returned not long after visiting the country for a project monitoring trip. Food – children have lunch in the new multi-purpose hall of Omuhaturua Primary School (Image: N/A) During their visit, they opened the multi-purpose hall of Omuhaturua Primary School, where they later enjoyed watching 230 children eat lunch and then teach the children table tennis. Roger said: Linda and I did an exhibition game to teach them how to play. After not playing for over 30 years, things were a bit hit and miss. To everyone’s delight, Linda won. They also traveled to Eiseb Primary School and hostel, where they agreed to fund the purchase of school uniforms for 150 marginalized San Bushman students. Sign up for our newsletter to get news updates delivered straight to your inboxhere. After discovering to their horror that many students at Donkerbos Primary School and Hostel were sitting on stone blocks instead of chairs, and were sharing desks, Linda and Roger agreed to provide the necessary equipment here as well. The foundation is also financing the last phase of the work to put the toilets and showers in the hostel into operation. The final school visit was made to Good Hope Primary School, where St Marys Senior School for Girls in Colchester funds socks and shoes, having previously donated uniforms. Through the magic of social media, a link has been forged between the two schools. Speech – the couple agreed to purchase school uniforms for children at Eiseb Primary School and hostel (Image: N/A) After volunteering at the Otjimanangombe clinic for four weeks, the couple also spent time at the Catherine Bullen Primary Healthcare Clinic in Oshivelo, which sees an average of 80,100 patients a day. Roger said: It’s been almost 21 years since we lost Catherine and we are extremely grateful for the continued support of so many, especially the local community here, without whom none of this would be possible. Visit namibia-aid.co.uk to support the foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazette-news.co.uk/news/23523231.catherine-bullen-foundation-enjoys-monitoring-visit-namibia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

