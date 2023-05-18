K-State to compete with 21 athletes in NCAA West Preliminary

The K-State men’s and women’s track and field teams earned 21 selections for the NCAA West Preliminary, which runs from Wednesday, May 24 through Saturday, May 27 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.

The NCAA Division I Track and Field Committee selects 48 individuals and 24 relay teams in each event to compete in the first round of the Outdoor Championships, which are divided into two preliminary rounds, the East and West.

In addition to 21 selections, junior Urte Bacianskaite was also announced as a qualifier in the women’s heptathlon for the NCAA Championships, which take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. She will compete in the West Preliminary in the women’s long jump and javelin throw.

During the West Preliminary, 12 Wildcats will compete in field events with five on the track, along with the women’s 4×400 relay team.

Three Wildcats will compete in the men’s and women’s hammer throw, including juniors Emma Robbins and sophomores Monica Hardie in the women’s league and junior Quay McCall on the men’s field. Robbins and McCall were each second in the hammer throw at the Big 12 Championships, with Robbins placing No. 7 with 67.09 m/220-1 and McCall in No. 12 with his toss of 68.97 m/226-3 . Hardy is number 29 on the women’s list with her best season throw of 60.83 m/199-7 at the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29.

Four Wildcats will compete on the track, including two sprinters and two distance runners.

Senior Shalysa Wray is ready for the women’s 200-meter sprint after her personal best of 23.33 seconds from the Ward Haylett Invitational on May 6. In the 400 meter sprint for men is junior Kyle Gale who ran his best time of the season of 46.04 seconds at the Big 12 Championships.

Junior Hannah Stewart will compete in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase after posting the fifth-best time in school history at 10:14.79 at the Mount SAC Relays in April. The senior duo Stephen Kielhoffner and junior Hadley Sputter will run in the men’s 1,500 meters after both medals at the Big 12 Championships with a sixth and eighth place respectively.

Other women competing in field events include junior Shalom Olotu who will compete in both the long jump and the triple jump. Olotu is No. 8 in the long jump 6.41 m/21-0.5 at the Big 12 Championships, while she is No. 41 in the triple jump 12.67 m/41-7 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in April 21-22.

freshman Tamaiah Koonce will compete in the discus throw after placing No. 27 of 54.12 m/177-7 at the Rock Chalk Classic while sophomore Grace Thompson will compete in the shot put after her personal best of 16.21m/53-2.25 at the Big 12 Championships.

Several men will compete in the field events, including the duo of sophomores Marcus Gelpi and freshmen Aaron Anthony in the high jump. At the Rock Chalk Classic, Gelpi improved his season-best height of 2.12m/6-11.5, while Antoine broke his personal best of 2.11m/6-11 at the Big 12 Championships. freshman Javor Bennett will compete in the long jump after setting a new personal best of 7.57m/24-10 at the Big 12 Championships.

Juniors Jesse Pinkly And Joe Placek will compete in the pole vault and javelin throw respectively. Pinkley improved his best pole vault height of 5.14m/16-10.25 at the Ward Haylett Invitational in early May. Placek medaled in the javelin throw at the Big 12 Championships with his personal best from the start of the season at the UTSA Invitational (March 17-18) at 65.68 m/215-6.

Bacianskaite will compete in the first round in the women’s long jump and javelin throw. She is ranked No. 36 in the long jump after her season best score of 6.17m/20-3 at the Ward Haylett Invitational, while she is No. 44 in the javelin throw with a throw of 47.39m/155-6 at the Emporia State Relay (March 23-25).

How to track the 'Cats: For full information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country Teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team's social media channels Twitter, Facebook And Instagram.