Lexington Christian Academy QB Cutter Boley

LEXINGTON, Ky. There were five sneakers on a table in front Cutter Boley at the Lexington Christian Academy chapel Thursday morning, each decorated with the design of a college of its finalists. He picked up and put down shoes from Florida State, Kentucky and Tennessee.

He ended the tension by taking off his jumper to reveal a British T-shirt.

Boley’s dedication to the Wildcats may have been symbolic of Kentucky, which hopes the four-star quarterback prospect is a step in the right direction as their long-term quarterback answer.

Boley plans to return to the class of 2024, he is Kentucky’s third entry in the cycle with in-state offensive linemen Hayes Johnson and Aba Selm and will enroll with UK in January. He had returned to the class of 2025 following the passage of Senate Bill 128, which allowed any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to use the year 2021-22 as an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus.

Looking forward:Projecting Kentucky football offensive depth map and transfer portal goals to watch

“I just felt like I was ready. I’m the right age to do it,” Boley said. “And I just feel like I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go now. I just want to get there as soon as possible and start learning the attack and start learning the playbook.”

Quarterback Devin Leary leaves after this season, leaving four signal callers on the roster: scholarship players Deuce HoganKaiya Sheron and Destin Wade, and walk-on Shane Hammwho played for Dayton in 2021 and 2022. Boley is right in the mix to replace Leary once he arrives on campus.

While still a member of the Class of 2025, Boley was the unanimous top player in Kentucky by every major recruiting service. op3 (Number 5), ESPN (No. 9) and 247Sports (No. 9) ranked him one of the country’s top-10 QBs in the 2025 class; he is No. 12 in Rivals.

Boley’s decision is important in more ways than one.

British Football Spring Transfer Portal:Former NC State RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye gives Wildcats six pledges

It’s not just that he chose Great Britain over a quartet of more established football powerhouses, but the dedication brings comfort to coach Mark Stoops’ program in the sport’s premier position. And it’s a testament to the wonders new (and former) offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been working on the recruiting trail since rejoining the Kentucky staff after a year with the Los Angeles Rams.

Boley said as the Wildcats’ offense progressed last season, finishing bottom of the SEC’s 14 teams in yards and points per game in 2022, leading to the firing of coordinator Rich Scangarello, he began to have second thoughts about the UK. At one point, Boley said, he thought he might go south and play for the Volunteers.

Coen’s return changed that.

“They’ve got something special going on there with the attack and everything, and I just want to be a part of it,” Boley said. “I grew up a Kentucky fan. I’ve always bled blue since I was young.”

Boley has a score of 0.9687 in the 247Sports composite. In 247Sports’ all-time recruiting rankings, dating back to 2000, is the highest commit ever for a Wildcat quarterback. It would also be the fifth best rating of any UK signatory since 2000, trailing only offensive tackles Anthony room (0.9946) and Kiyaunta Goodwin (0.9823), linebacker Micah Johnson (0.9934) and defense gear Justin Rogers (0.9744).

The highest rated QB the Wildcats landed ahead of Boley, according to 247Sports rankings, was the 2014 signing and fellow Kentucky resident Drew Barkera four-star prospect with a composite rating of 0.9454.

Outlier:University of Kentucky is a only SEC school where 2021-22 hoops recruit the best football

The 6-foot-5, 203-pound Boley threw for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns (against 15 interceptions) on 254-of-400 passing last season, a 63.5% completion percentage. He also ran for six touchdowns. Lexington Christian Academy finished with a 9–5 record and advanced to the KHSAA Class 2A Semifinals.

Boley played for Larue County prior to moving to Lexington Christian. In 11 games with Larue County in 2021, Boley had 1,391 passing yards and 11 touchdowns and added 245 yards and five more scores on the ground.

If Boley takes the UK starting job, whether in 2024 or 2025, it would be remarkable: the last time a QB the Wildcats brought out of high school started a season opener was 2016 (Barker). Since then, the Wildcats’ high school quarterback recruiting has lagged.

Since 2017, Kentucky’s starting QB in every season opener has started his college career elsewhere: Stephen Johnson (JUCO transfer, 2017), Terry Wilson (JUCO transfer, 2018-20), Will Levis (2021 and 2022, Penn State transfer). Leary (transfer to North Carolina state) will start opener in 2023 barring injury.

Boley could make the UK a more attractive destination for similarly talented callers in the future. Kentucky wants to cultivate its high school signers into future below-middle starters rather than relying so heavily on the transfer portal.

That was one of the Wildcats’ most important pitches, Boley noted.

“They wanted to get a boy young, be able to develop him and put him on the offensive in the right way instead of having to learn it in a year,” he said. “I felt like I was that guy and I fit right in on the attack.”

Reach Kentucky basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.