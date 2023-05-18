Women’s tennis post-mortem 2023: A streak ends, but a core grows





Claire Pollard has been coaching Northwestern women’s tennis since 1999. With the exception of 2020, when the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, her team has qualified for the Big Dance for 23 consecutive springs each season. That series came to an end in May. Northwestern finished 12–13 and quietly bowed out of the Big Ten Tournament to No. 21 Wisconsin by a score of 4–0. However, the record does not tell the full story. A mind-boggling nine of those 25 games came against top-30 teams, against whom the Cats went 0-9. NU faced one of the tougher non-conference schedules in recent history as it went through a period where it had to field seven top-75 squads in a row. It lost six of those games and failed to pick up even one team point in three consecutive losses to No. 10 Duke, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan. The brutal stretch in March compounded a 4-5 start and dug the Cats into a gap that was almost insurmountable. Northwestern played great throughout the stretch, winning all seven games against teams other than the Badgers to finish fifth in the Big Ten, but just couldn’t get upset. That’s ultimately what put NU out of contention for post-season individual and team play, given how tough the slate was. It is possible that the youth of the team played a role there. Four of the team’s eight players, Sydney Pratt, Kiley Rabjohns, Justine Leong and Jennifer Riester, are freshmen or sophomores. Going into the season, it looked like Northwestern would rely heavily on senior Christina Hand, who entered the season as the ITA’s No. 57. While she did well in doubles with Leong, going 11-1 as the No. 56 tandem in the country, Hand often bore the brunt of NU’s heavy schedule individually. She faced four ranked players, more than anyone on the team except her top doubles partner. It’s hard to determine whether the Wildcats’ lack of depth or their heavy schedule or perhaps a combination of the two was to blame. Whatever it is, it doesn’t help that Northwestern is about to lose Hand to graduation. However, Pollard immediately responded by adding two transfers in Brown’s Britany Lau and William & Mary’s Elisa Van Meeteren. Both have significant NCAA Tournament experience, which should certainly help the 2024 squad. In the end, though, it’s up to the rising upperclassmen to right the ship. Including Lau and Van Meeteren, Northwestern is expected to have six. They will all have significant NCAA Tournament experience. The Cats have been solid in doubles against the top of the Big Tens, but they will each have to hold their own to get a few wins over higher-ranked teams, even if not many are on the schedule for 2024. This season’s result is somewhat disheartening, as Northwestern made the NCAA Tournament in 2022, retaining more than half of its team. But it doesn’t mean the Cats need a massive reset, as the same core gets another chance to make its mark.

