



STANFORD, California Stanford hockey head coach Rose Ellis has unveiled an exceptional class of eight incoming student-athletes in the class of 2023. Mia Clark , Star Horlock , Live Martin , Puja Nanjappa , Kate German , Claire Nockolds , Esther Pottebaum And Gemma Townsend will begin their collegiate careers in the fall. Stanford hockey head coachhas unveiled an exceptional class of eight incoming student-athletes in the class of 2023.Andwill begin their collegiate careers in the fall. “We can’t wait to get these eight on campus with our returning squad,” head coach said Rose Ellis . “Each of them will bring their own uniqueness to the team both on and off the field. It will be exciting to see new connections formed as they strive to progress both in the classroom and in athletics.” The eight incoming players, detailed below, join an emerging Cardinal program. Four Cardinal student-athletes earned All-America East honors last season, while the entire roster earned a plethora of academic honors. “First year is always intimidating, we are proud of the culture they enter,” continued Ellis. “This group works hard, they want to win. They know coming here is about being brave in taking risks, failing, getting back up – growing together. What more could you want?” Mia Clark | D| 5-3 | San Diego, California | Canyon hills For Stanford Member of the US hockey Rise National Team. Previously played for the U16 national team, two-time silver medalist at the USAFH Senior Nexus Tournament. Part of the Nexus program since 2018.

Max Field Hockey California Player of the Year 2022

Two-time Max Field Hockey High School All-America Third Team (2021, 2022). NFHCA third-team All-American (2022)

On the 2022 USA Today Field Hockey Watch List

Recognized as a top-10 recruit by Max Field Hockey

Two-time CIF San Diego Section Player of the Year (2021, 2022), twice selected to the CIF San Diego first team (2021, 2022). Both years on the Max Field Hockey All-West/Midwest Region first team.

San Diego City Western League Player of the Year 2021 and 2022

Letter winner for four years, Canyon Hills captain for two years. Won the School’s Most Outstanding Defense Award, MVP at Berger Invitational

Led Canyon Hills to a 26-0 record and San Diego Open Division CIF Championship in 2022, scoring the game-winning goal with just 10 seconds remaining.

Reached CIF Playoffs in 2021, advanced to championship game in 2019. Personal Parents are John and Myda Clark

Has five siblings: Spencer, Madison, Kale’a, Taylor, and Jac Star Horlock | M/F | 5-7 | Salisbury, England | Marlborough College For Stanford Part of the England national team system, member of U18 Jr. National England squad

Won England U18 Relentless Award 2022

Two-time MVP of Marlborough College (2021, 2022)

Led Marlborough in scoring in 2021

Also competed in track and cross country, ran in national finals in 1500m in 2017 and represented South-West in regional cross country championships Personal Parents are Natashya and Nigel Horlock

Has four siblings: Hugo, Piers, Sebastian and Orlando Live Martin | m | 5-8 | Cranleigh, England | Cranleigh Senior School For Stanford Part of the England national team system. Selected for national age groups in 2021 and 2023, in Futures team in 2022. Member of U16 Jr. National England squad.

Reached indoor national title game three times with Cranleigh, won U16 title in 2018 and 2019. Reached outdoor quarter-finals in 2019, semi-finals in 2021

Two-time Cranleigh MVP in 2021 and 2022. Captain of team 2022-23.

Won Surbiton Club Hockey U18 National Championship in 2021, previously captured U14 National title

Played seven sports at Cranleigh: field hockey, cross country, track and field, swimming, tennis, netball and indoor hockey Personal Parents are Elizabeth and Neil Martin

Has one brother, Maximilian

Father, Neil, competed in England youth national team system in rugby, basketball and cricket, played cricket and rugby at Oxford University Puja Nanjappa | D| 5-0 | Clarksville, Maryland | River hill For Stanford Recognized as a top-50 recruit by Max Field Hockey

Two-time Junior Premier League MVP (2021, 2022)

Played on the Nexus Stars and Stripes team, two-time participant in the Nexus Championship tournament

All-State honoree in 2020 (HM) and 2021 (second team), two-time all-county selection

USA Today HSSA Field Hockey Watch List, Max Field Hockey Mid-Atlantic Region Player to Watch (2022)

Led River Hill to Semifinals in 2019, State Championship in 2021

Also literate on football team, captain hockey team in 2022 Personal Parents are Chandra Nanjappa and Chitra Reddy

Has one brother, Anish

Brother, Anish, is on Columbia’s cross country team Kate German | m | 5-5 | Darien, Connecticut | Sacred Heart Greenwich For Stanford 2022 Varsity A Field Hockey Most Valuable Player

Two-time All-NEPSAC, including a first-team honor in 2021

FAA All-League Second Team and All-Northeast Region Second Team in 2021

Team led to three FAA Championship (2019-22) and one NEPSAC Championship (2021)

Captured two FAA Tournament Championships (2018, 2021) and one NEPSAC Tournament Championship (2019)

On NFHCA High School National Academic team

Played varsity hockey as an eighth grader Personal Parents are David and Kristin Nemec

Has three siblings: Grace, Caroline and Charly

Sister, Caroline, plays for hockey team in Virginia Claire Nockolds | D/M | 5-4 | Houston, Texas | The Kincaid School For Stanford Led the top five nationally ranked teams in 2022, finished runner-up of the Southern Preparatory Conference (SPC)

All-South-Zone SPC selection in 2022

All-SPC selection in 2021

SPC champion in 2021, runner up in 2019

Houston City champions in 2020

Four-year letter winner and senior year captain at Kincaid

Also a three-year varsity member of the football program Personal Parents are David and Wendy Nockolds

Has two siblings, Grace and Cole

Sister, Grace, plays hockey at Johns Hopkins Esther Pottebaum | m | 5-8 | St Albans, Mo. | John Burroughs School For Stanford Two-time first-team All-Metro League (2020-21), honorable mention in 2019

Two-time St. Louis Post Dispatch All-Metro selection (second team 2021, third team 2020)

Led a hockey team to the top three in every season, including two second-place finishes.

Four year letter winner and last year captain with John Burroughs

Also lettered on swimming, basketball and lacrosse teams. Led the lacrosse team to third place in 2021 Personal Parents are Joseph and Michelle Pottebaum

Has five siblings: John, Josh, Caleb, Micah, and Grace

Sister, Grace, plays hockey in North Carolina

Brother, Josh, is a safety on DePauw’s football team

Grandfather, Don Pruett, played baseball at Yale

Great-grandfather, Hubert Pruett, played professional baseball for the Phillies and Browns Gemma Townsend | V | 5-5 | Esther, England | Already School For Stanford Part of the England national team system, captain of the 2021 England Hockey Futures Cup. Member of U16 Jr. National England squad.

U18 Independent School quarter-finalist and U18 England Hockey Tier 1 National Cup quarter-finalist (2021). Previous reached the final at U14/U16 level.

Coaches Player of the Year (2021), won Reed’s Golden Stick Award in 2021 and 2022.

U18 English Hockey Club Champions

Represented Surbiton Hockey Club in Women’s 1’s in the EH Premier League

Captain of hockey and cricket teams at Reed’s School

Also played netball, tennis, football and cricket at Reed’s School

Club cricket team Coaches Player of the Year Personal Parents are Marc and Tracey Townsend

Has two siblings: James and Kristin

Has two siblings: James and Kristin

