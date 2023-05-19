An additional contribution from CGA to sports programs beyond federal government prep funding, the pledge brings the amount CGA has invested in athletes and their sports since 1996 to $69 million.

CGA aims to be the number one nation in gold medals won, total medals won, medalists and the number of sports winning medals at the sixth Games to be held in Australia in just under three years.

Green2Gold2Great is charged with supporting this reality.

The $10.7 million investment allocation will be divided into two components, called Foundation and Performance. Another $2 million will be used for direct payments to athletes.

An initial allocation from the Foundation will be made to each program sport based on the likely number of athletes who will qualify and be selected as members of the Victoria 2026 team. The amount allocated per athlete will be determined on a pro rata basis taking into account the total expected team size and the total resources available.

An achievement award is contestable and is awarded to program sports based on merit. The sports initiatives that are considered most likely to contribute to team success will be funded.

A recognition allocation of $300,000 will be activated during the period. This is focused on the opportunity of a home game in Victoria and connecting with communities, aiming to raise the profile of Australia’s performance through the campaign leading up to, during and after Victoria 2026.

CEO of CGA Craig Phillips AM said continued investment in athletes and the sports they compete in would help bolster their preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

After topping the medal tally at both Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, our aim is to once again be the number one nation at home in Victoria. Green2Gold2Great supports making that happen, Phillips said.

The funding is designed to complement other sources of performance investment, and for some sports where contributions are small, it could provide the tools athletes need for success.

Commonwealth Games Australia is very proud to be able to devote such a large amount of money to our program sports, and we look forward to working with them to support athletes in their preparations, added Phillips.

Chef de Mission for Victoria 2026 and nine-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Petria Thomas OAM welcomed the announcement and noted the key role that support plays in the success of the team.

Athletes are at the heart of our ability to succeed, and this funding helps make their dreams a reality. There is no greater prize than winning gold for your country, and it’s great that CGA can help reach this goal for so many, Thomas said.

With less than three years to go, we want to work to put our athletes in the strongest possible position to compete and excel, while focusing on creating a great experience and the highest performance competitive environment possible.

Table Tennis Australia, a recipient of funding in the 2019-2022 cycle, illustrated the focus on bespoke sports initiatives by developing an automated match analysis system, which uses artificial intelligence for performance analysis.

The Automated Analysis project made possible by funding from CGA has expanded our program’s capabilities to analyze our key adversaries, said Alois RosarioNational Head Coach Para for Table Tennis Australia.

It has led us to lead the international para-table tennis world in terms of analysis. Going forward, it will lead to an exponential increase in our ability to gather information about our opponents, which in turn will, I hope, lead to exciting results for Australian Para Table Tennis.

Australia topped the medal tally at Birmingham last year, with 178 medals, including 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze, beating England, who claimed a total of 176 medals and 57 gold.

This followed the success of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games where Australia finished with 198 medals, including 80 gold, well ahead of England with 135 medals and 45 gold.

Green2Gold2Great is powered by Australian Commonwealth Games Foundation investment income, sponsorship income and fundraising activities, including the legacy of hosting great games right here in Australia.

CGA does not receive funding from the Australian Government, Australian Sports Commission (ASC), Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) or the State/Territory Institute/Academies of Sport. CGA recognizes and recognizes that these powerful system partners provide significant financial and service support directly to a member sport and athletes for their preparation for a Commonwealth Games.