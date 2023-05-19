Baseball Drops Series Opener in Western Michigan





KALAMAZOO, Mich. Central Michigan’s pitching gave up 11 hits and the Chippewas trailed 13 baserunners on Thursday when they fell to Western Michigan, 11-6, in the opener of a three-game Mid-American Conference series at Broncos’ Bobb Stadium. The Chippewas fell to 32-20, 18-10 MAC. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Friday (1:05 ​​PM) and the Final is scheduled for Saturday (1:05 ​​PM). The Broncos improved to 20-28, 17-10 and clinched a spot in the MAC Tournament. The four-team tournament field is complete with regular season champions Kent State starting May 24. CMU, Western and Ball State round out the field. The Golden Flashes are the #1 seed; the rest of the seeds are determined by the results of matches played on Friday and Saturday. Western Michigan jumped on CMU starter Adam Mrakitch (8-4) for four runs in the first inning and never trailed. The Chippewas tied to 6-4 with a 3-run fourth run, but the Broncos scored twice in the fifth to make it 8-4, then added three more runs in the seventh to extend their lead to 11-4. Danny Wustenfeld hit his fifth home run of the season for CMU, which collected 10 basehits, including a three-of Emily Stuart . Christian Mitchell added a two-run double for CMU, which went down in order in only one inning in the game (the ninth) to leave eight runners in scoring position. Mrakitsch allowed six runs on five hits in four innings to take the loss. Ryan Insco Ryan Cully and Nathan Ross each pitched in relief for CMU.

