BYU Football Adds WR Keelan Marion From Transfer Portal





PROVO, Utah– The newest addition to the BYU-wide football receiver is Keelan Marion. Marion announced his commitment to BYU on Wednesday night. He wrote, “PROVO LET’S GET IT!” PROVO ATTENTION! pic.twitter.com/RgVcgIFYt7 — Keelan Marion (@keelanmarion1) May 18, 2023 Marion is a transfer wide receiver for the University of Connecticut. He started all 12 games for UConn in 2021 and was expected to play a leading role in 2022. His season last year was derailed due to a broken collarbone injury suffered during the season opener at Utah State. Marion finished last year with four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Keelan Marion led UConn in receiving yards in 2021 During the 2021 season, the 6-foot, 200-pound pass catcher had 28 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns. He is second in UConn history for most starts by a true freshman in a season with 10. During his two years at UConn, Marion averaged 17.6 yards per catch. Marion jumped on the BYU radar in the portal after Kody Epps first entered on April 30. When Epps returned, BYU added East Michigan’s Darius Lassiter, and it looked like Marion moved on to other opportunities. He has explored other options. Marion committed to East Carolina on May 9. A week later, he announced on his personal social media account that he was retiring from the Pirates. “I want to thank Coach Houston and Coach Roberts for the opportunity to play in East Carolina, but after much thought and prayer, I will release my ECU and reopen my recruiting.” Marion tweeted on May 16. Marion was visiting Provo that same day. What Marion’s Addition Means for BYU Football The addition of Marion is significant to BYU’s wide receiver unit. Heading into fall camp, BYU is now expected to have nine scholarship-wide recipients on its roster. That gives BYU a potential three-deep scholarship recipients plus walk-ons like Talmage Gunther and Hobbs Nyberg. In addition to helping in the receiving play, Marion could also add spark to BYU’s back game. BYU special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga said earlier this year that he wanted to find a dynamic returner. During the 2021 season, Marion averaged 12.4 yards per punt return. He came in last year and was a starter on kick and punt return spots. Marion has two more years of eligibility in his collegiate career. BYU opens the 2023 season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo. The Cougars will enter the Big 12 Conference this fall. They will officially join on July 1, 2023, with UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/501388/keelan-marion-byu-football-transfer-portal-uconn-wide-receiver/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos