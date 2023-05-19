Tennis team KC Christian wins state title







Photo courtesy of Kansas City Christian.

Happy Thursday, Shawnee Mission! Today prediction: Mostly sunny, then increasing chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 82. Low: 62. One thing to know today Kansas City Christian, a private school in Prairie Village, is celebrating a Kansas state title in boys’ tennis. On Saturday, the KCC squad took home the Kansas Class 3-1A title, with a total of 41 team points to take the crown over second-seeded Wichita Collegiate. Caleb Bartels also won the individual singles title. Coach Brian Miller said this year’s squad was “senior-heavy” with experience, having placed second two years ago. They were also still feeling the sting of an early postseason exit last year. “They had a fire under them all year,” Miller told the Post. “They set their goal to win a state championship early. They had no intention of settling down. They worked harder than any other team I’ve had. I don’t want to think about finishing second this year.” This is KCC’s third boys’ tennis state title in the past decade, with the others coming in 2013 and 2018. Miller also led the school’s girls’ team to four consecutive state championships from 2017-2020. Public meetings Thursday Supervisory Board, 9.30 am [View agenda]

Prairie Village Finance Committee, 4 p.m [View agenda] Post’s Best Wednesday Stories Mexican restaurant opens in former Strouds space in Mission Teen Driver Charged Over Deadly Shawnee Wreckage Man shot outside Overland Park motel dies of injuries, suspect identified Lenexa’s future activity center in the Old Town is taking shape Mission Gateway developers on the clock (again) to pay back taxes Other local news The Moonlight market has returned to downtown Shawnee for the summer. The first market is Thursday evening. [City of Shawnee]

has returned to downtown Shawnee for the summer. The first market is Thursday evening. [City of Shawnee] To a student Trailridge High School in Shawnee was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly bringing two knives to school. [KCTV]

in Shawnee was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly bringing two knives to school. [KCTV] The Kansas Board of Regents is considering what the first tuition increase of state universities in five years, which would raise rates at KU and K-State by 5%. [KMBC] Thousand words A magnolia tree is in full bloom in a western Shawnee neighborhood near Garrett Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shawneemissionpost.com/2023/05/18/joco-notes-kc-christian-tennis-title-201942/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos