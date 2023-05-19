Omotayo, Quadri and two others represent Nigeria The Sun Nigeria





The the biggest table tennis event of the year 2023 kicks off this weekend in Durban, South Africa, where top table tennis stars around the world are expected to compete for honors in five different categories The 2023 World Table Tennis Final, the 57th edition, will be held at the Durban International Convention Center from May 20-28 and will showcase men's and women's singles, men's, women's and mixed doubles events. For eight days, 128 singles players and 64 doubles pairs will compete in a knockout competition, aiming to be crowned world champions in their respective categories. It is also the first time since 1939 that the tournament has been held on the African continent The draw for the tournament has been finalized and the courts have been announced for the 128 players competing in the men's and women's singles, along with the 64 pairs in the doubles. Africa's best player Dina Meshref represents the continent's hopes as she will face Singapore's Zhou Jingyi, while 2023 Africa Cup champion Hana Goda will face Switzerland's Rachel Moret in their quest to to go beyond the first round. For the men's singles, world number three Ma Long and world number two Wang Chuqin could meet in the semifinals, while there could be a rematch of the 2021 championship final between Fan Zhendong and Truls Mregrdh in the quarter-finals on the other half of the draw. Africa's top player Nigerian Quadri Aruna may also have a rematch of the 2023 Singapore Smash Round of 16 against Japanese sensation Harimoto Tomokazu in the quarterfinals. Other top African stars expected to compete in Durban include recent Africa Cup champion Omar Assar from Egypt, as well as Senegalese Ibrahima Diaw. In the women's singles, Nigeria is represented by the duo of Fatimo Bello and Offiong Edem.

