Preview No. 8/8 Softball: NCAA Austin Regional





AUSTIN, Texas For the 23rd time in the program’s history, the University of Texas will participate in an NCAA Regional when the Longhorns open this season’s Austin Regional at 4:00 PM CT against Seton Hall on Friday, May 19. The regional softball game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network or ESPN+ with Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman in the booth. Andrew Haynes will also be bringing the game’s action to the airwaves on 105.3 FM in the Austin area. Remark: Television designations for Saturday and Sunday’s softball games will be announced at a later date. Additionally, if the television designation of a future game were to change, there would also be a chance that the game time would change to accommodate television. NCAA Austin regional schedule Friday May 19 4 p.m. CT Seton Hall vs. Texas (Game 1) 6:30 PM CT Texas State vs. Texas A&M (Game 2) Saturday May 20 2 p.m. CT Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Game 3) 4:30 PM CT Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Game 4) 7pm CT Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 (Game 5) Sunday May 21 1 p.m. CT Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (Game 6) 3:30 PM CT Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, if necessary (Game 7) LEAD OUT Heading to Friday’s game, freshman from Texas Leigh Goode currently tied with Brejae Washington (2013) for ninth on the program’s single-season at bats list with 190. With 10 official at bats during the Austin Regional, Goode would become just the fourth softball student-athlete in program history to record 200 or more at bats in a single season. Goode, if she reaches the 200-plate plateau, would become the first freshman student-athlete in Texas softball to accomplish the feat since Mia Scott had 204 official at bats through the 2022 season. Jane Jefferson holds the program record with 226 official at bats during the 2022 season.

currently tied with Brejae Washington (2013) for ninth on the program’s single-season at bats list with 190. With her 71 hits in 182 at bats during the 2023 season, sophomore Mia Scott enters this weekend’s regional tie with Taylor Thom (2013) for 10th on the program’s single-season list. Scott is just six hits away from tying the 2022 season’s hit total (77), which ranks fourth on the program’s single-season chart.

enters this weekend’s regional tie with Taylor Thom (2013) for 10th on the program’s single-season list. If Leigh Goode hits two home runs during this weekend’s Austin Regional, the true freshman would become the first Longhorn softball student-athlete to record a season of 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases since Shannon Rhodes (15 home runs, 10 stolen bases) accomplished the feat during the season 2021. Goode would become only the third freshman softball student-athlete to accomplish the feat, joining Taylor Hoagland (11 home runs, 17 stolen bases in 2010) and Taylor Thom (11 home runs, 13 stolen bases).

hits two home runs during this weekend’s Austin Regional, the true freshman would become the first Longhorn softball student-athlete to record a season of 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases since Shannon Rhodes (15 home runs, 10 stolen bases) accomplished the feat during the season 2021. Of Reese Atwoods With 11 home runs in the season, it marks the third consecutive completed* season in which at least one Longhorn softball student-athlete hit 10 or more home runs in a single season. The last completed season without a Texas softball student-athlete hitting double-digit home runs occurred in 2018, when Taylor Ellsworth and Bekah Alcozer reached the team lead with five each. *During the 2020 season of 27 matches, Courtney Day was halfway the total with five home runs in 57 at bats in 26 games played.

With 11 home runs in the season, it marks the third consecutive completed* season in which at least one Longhorn softball student-athlete hit 10 or more home runs in a single season. If Viviana Martinez drives in two runs over the weekend, the Arizona native would become the first freshman Longhorn softball student-athlete to drive 50 or more runs in a single season. It would also tie Martinez with Loryn Johnson (2009) for sixth on the program’s one-season list.

drives in two runs over the weekend, the Arizona native would become the first freshman Longhorn softball student-athlete to drive 50 or more runs in a single season.

