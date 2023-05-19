4-Team Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2023 will commence on May 19





In a few days, female cricketers in Pakistan will be back in action for the 2022-23 Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament. The tournament consists of two phases, with four teams competing in the T20 competition and three teams competing in the one-day matches. Read on to find out every detail about the 13-match tournament that will unfold over the course of 10 days. Format: Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament The tournament’s T20 matches will be played in a round-robin format and these matches will serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Pakistan, a multi-nation series. On the other hand, the one-day competition, featuring three teams, will be played in a double round-robin format. Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament, Squads: Blasters Muneeba Ali (center), Aleena Shah, Anam Amin, Asma Amin, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fajar Naveed, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Saiqa Riaz, Zaib-un-Nisa, Zunera Shah challengers Sadia Iqbal (C), Aima Saleem, Amber Kainat, Areesha Noor, Fareeha Mehmood, Fatima Zehra, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Masooma Zehra, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik, Warda Yousaf Dynamites Parashah Amin (center), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Shahid, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Laiba Nasir, Maham Manzoor, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Waheeda Akhtar, Yusra Amir Attackers Fatima Sana (C), Anoosha Nasir, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani Program Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament: First stage (T20) –

Broadcast – Women’s Pakistan Cup Cricket Tournament The final of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament will be available for live streaming on PCB’s YouTube channel. In addition, match reports and live action footage from the one-day matches will be shared across PCB’s social media platforms. Prize Money – Women’s Pakistan Cup Cricket Tournament Bonanzas are up for grabs as the tournament champions will be awarded a cash prize of PKR 1 million, while the runners-up will receive PKR 500,000. In addition, players who earn the title of “Player of the Match” will receive a cash prize of PKR 20,000, and the player who earns the title of “Player of the Tournament” will receive a reward of PKR 50,000. Pakistan’s cricketing potential is undeniable, but the struggle lies in establishing a system to track down local talent. However, the PCB has made progress by organizing events such as the Women’s Under-19 T20 Tournament, Women’s T20 League and reintegrating women’s cricket into the National Games.

