Pac-12 Board approves unprecedented access to football in-game and pre-game broadcasts for coaches and student-athletes





With ESPN, FOX Sports and Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 offers fans more access and entertainment than ever before by providing behind-the-scenes and in-game insights straight from soccer head coaches and student-athletes SAN FRANCISCO In an effort to provide fans with unprecedented access and enhanced entertainment within broadcast, Pac-12’s Board of Directors has approved a series of football broadcast initiatives that will bring fans closer to football coaches and student-athletes than ever before. The access initiatives, developed in conjunction with ESPN and FOX Sports and supported by Pac-12 football head coaches at the Conference’s recent Spring Council meetings, follow a history of production innovation through the Conference’s own Pac-12 Networks broadcasts. The in-game and pre-game football access initiatives approved by the Pac-12 board to be implemented in Pac-12 football broadcasts on ESPN, FOX Sports, and Pac-12 Networks broadcasts include: In-game head coach interviews.

Camera access before the game and halftime in the locker room.

Coaches and select student-athletes wired onto the field pre-game.

Cameras in the coach cabin without sound.

Extended permission for handheld cameras. The Pac-12 will also continue to work with the NCAA to explore additional opportunities to provide access during football games. The Pac-12 is committed to providing our fans with unprecedented access and entertainment during our football broadcasts, as well as collaborating with our media partners to be at the forefront of innovation, said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks. We look forward to delivering the best possible broadcasts that give fans the insights and access that make watching Pac-12 football even more enjoyable. “ESPN is constantly exploring creative ways to entertain, engage and inform our viewers, and the access the Pac-12 provides is a fantastic opportunity to do just that,” said ESPN Senior Vice President, Production, Lee mounting. “We are seeing success with innovations like this on other properties on ESPN platforms. We are excited to enhance our college football productions and truly appreciate our partners at the Pac-12 for taking this step.” FOX Sports has always been committed to innovative broadcasting. Our goal is to bring the home crowd as close as possible to the players, the game and the action across all of our properties, said Judy Boyd, SVP, FOX Sports Productions. We are constantly working to do this and we feel that our college football partners have created some great opportunities this season ahead. During the 2022 season, Pac-12 Networks football broadcasts had unprecedented access with head coachesDan Lanning,jedd fishAndJustin Wilcoxdelivering mic’d-up content for non-live use, in addition to other enhanced entertainment offerings such as in-game features with theMighty Utah Student Section (MUSS)and the parents of Utah’s Dalton Kincaid,Vicki & Clark Kincaid. The 2023 Pac-12 football season kicks off week zero with San Jose State at USC on Saturday, August 26, with the full roster for the Pac-12 starting the following week. Prior to the season kickoff, the Pac-12 will hold its 2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday, July 21, which will be held in Las Vegas for the first time. -Pac-12.com-

