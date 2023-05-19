Sports
Kohli: ‘We have Test Cricket after the IPL, so I have to stay true to my technique’
The range of shots displayed in T20 cricket has never been greater but Virat Kohli keeps hitting like Virat Kohli. He is not, nor does he try to be, a 360-degree player, and this, he says, is because he has to juggle the vastly different demands of cricket’s three formats as a year-round player.
Kohli said this after scoring a match-winning 100 off 63 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Shortly after completing his IPL season with RCB, Kohli travels to the UK to play for India against Australia in the World Test Championship final.
“I’ve never been one to try so many beautiful shots because we have to play 12 months a year,” he said. “It’s not that for me [about] play fancy shots and throw my wicket away. We have Test Cricket after the IPL so I need to stay true to my technique and find ways to win matches for my team which is something I’m very proud of and when I can make an impact in an important game it naturally gives me confidence , gives the team confidence, and it just helps the team in general, which is something I’d like to do.
It’s an important statement because it’s not often someone as high-profile as Kohli acknowledges – even indirectly – that trying to play in a T20-specific way during a T20 competition can affect a player’s ability. batsman to meet the requirements of Test Cricket. .
In a way, maybe Kohli was responding to the criticism he often gets about how he hits in T20. Whether playing for India or RCB, he is never far from questioning his approach – click here, here And here for three of the many examples from just this website.
You could argue that this criticism of Kohli and other hitters who roughly fall under the anchor category in T20s is creditable. From the evidence of IPL 2023 alone, where teams have scored faster than ever and passed 200 more times than in any previous season, the anchor appears to be an endangered commodity in T20 teams. They had to find ways to score faster to stay relevant, and Kohli has tried to do just that, specifically taking a riskier approach against pace to try and make up for his slower scoring against spin.
But these criticisms of Kohli and other players of his ilk often treat the issue in isolation, without examining how hitting more explosively in T20 can hinder a batsman’s ability to play long innings in Test or even ODI cricket.
By establishing such a close relationship between “playing nice tricks” and “throwing my wicket”, Kohli got to the heart of the problem. Batters must put a price on their wicket in the longer formats; the best T20 hitters are the ones who unlearn that maxim. They “de-stigmatize risk” like the former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori said it while encouraging KL Rahul – another batter who has been heavily criticized for his T20 approach – for taking more risks early on.
However, it can’t be easy to destigmatize risk in a T20 tournament and play a high-profile Test series straight after, and Kohli seemed to acknowledge this when he talked about staying true to his technique.
Many hitters have developed T20-specific techniques to meet the format’s demand for frequent fours and sixes. For example, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson developed one incorporating baseball principles.
Switching between a T20-specific technique and a Test-match technique that prioritizes survival can’t be easy, especially when there’s no real divide between tournaments and series. Kohli will continue to score hundreds in the IPL for now without – as he put it – compromising on his technique. Thursday night’s innings against Hyderabad was his seventh T20 hundred and his sixth in the IPL, and after the game ended he gave himself a brief moment to enjoy how it felt.
“It’s my sixth IPL hundred, and sometimes I don’t give myself enough credit for that because I’ve already put so much stress on myself,” he said. “I don’t care what anyone on the outside says, to be honest, that’s their opinion. When you’re in that situation yourself, you know how to win cricket matches, and I’ve done that for a long time.” for a long time, so it’s not like when I play I don’t win games for my team. It’s playing in the situation that I’m proud of.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.co.uk/cricket/story/_/id/37679321/virat-kohli-got-test-cricket-ipl-got-stay-true-my-technique
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kohli: ‘We have Test Cricket after the IPL, so I have to stay true to my technique’
- China’s Xi Jinping unveils grand development plan with Central Asian allies
- President Joko Widodo leaves for Hiroshima in Japan to attend the G7 summit – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi
- How the US and South Africa ended up in a dispute over alleged Russian arms trafficking
- Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78 102.3 KRMG
- EBay Acquires Tech Company Certilogo to Strengthen Second-Hand Fashion Authentication
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28 | India News
- Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s love story started with a prank | Bollywood
- Obertop’s Two Homers Not Enough in Series Opening Loss at Ohio State
- U.S. Supreme Court strengthens immunity for Google and Twitter in tech giant win | U.S. Supreme Court
- Imran Khan: Tense siege continues around PM’s former home as deadline to hand over protesters passes
- The CW announces its prime time schedule for 2023-24 | Entertainment