Kohli: ‘We have Test Cricket after the IPL, so I have to stay true to my technique’

The range of shots displayed in T20 cricket has never been greater but Virat Kohli keeps hitting like Virat Kohli. He is not, nor does he try to be, a 360-degree player, and this, he says, is because he has to juggle the vastly different demands of cricket’s three formats as a year-round player.

Kohli said this after scoring a match-winning 100 off 63 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Shortly after completing his IPL season with RCB, Kohli travels to the UK to play for India against Australia in the World Test Championship final.

“I’ve never been one to try so many beautiful shots because we have to play 12 months a year,” he said. “It’s not that for me [about] play fancy shots and throw my wicket away. We have Test Cricket after the IPL so I need to stay true to my technique and find ways to win matches for my team which is something I’m very proud of and when I can make an impact in an important game it naturally gives me confidence , gives the team confidence, and it just helps the team in general, which is something I’d like to do.

It’s an important statement because it’s not often someone as high-profile as Kohli acknowledges – even indirectly – that trying to play in a T20-specific way during a T20 competition can affect a player’s ability. batsman to meet the requirements of Test Cricket. .

In a way, maybe Kohli was responding to the criticism he often gets about how he hits in T20. Whether playing for India or RCB, he is never far from questioning his approach – click here, here And here for three of the many examples from just this website.

You could argue that this criticism of Kohli and other hitters who roughly fall under the anchor category in T20s is creditable. From the evidence of IPL 2023 alone, where teams have scored faster than ever and passed 200 more times than in any previous season, the anchor appears to be an endangered commodity in T20 teams. They had to find ways to score faster to stay relevant, and Kohli has tried to do just that, specifically taking a riskier approach against pace to try and make up for his slower scoring against spin.

But these criticisms of Kohli and other players of his ilk often treat the issue in isolation, without examining how hitting more explosively in T20 can hinder a batsman’s ability to play long innings in Test or even ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli scored a 62-ball century BCCI

By establishing such a close relationship between “playing nice tricks” and “throwing my wicket”, Kohli got to the heart of the problem. Batters must put a price on their wicket in the longer formats; the best T20 hitters are the ones who unlearn that maxim. They “de-stigmatize risk” like the former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori said it while encouraging KL Rahul – another batter who has been heavily criticized for his T20 approach – for taking more risks early on.

However, it can’t be easy to destigmatize risk in a T20 tournament and play a high-profile Test series straight after, and Kohli seemed to acknowledge this when he talked about staying true to his technique.

Many hitters have developed T20-specific techniques to meet the format’s demand for frequent fours and sixes. For example, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson developed one incorporating baseball principles.

Switching between a T20-specific technique and a Test-match technique that prioritizes survival can’t be easy, especially when there’s no real divide between tournaments and series. Kohli will continue to score hundreds in the IPL for now without – as he put it – compromising on his technique. Thursday night’s innings against Hyderabad was his seventh T20 hundred and his sixth in the IPL, and after the game ended he gave himself a brief moment to enjoy how it felt.

“It’s my sixth IPL hundred, and sometimes I don’t give myself enough credit for that because I’ve already put so much stress on myself,” he said. “I don’t care what anyone on the outside says, to be honest, that’s their opinion. When you’re in that situation yourself, you know how to win cricket matches, and I’ve done that for a long time.” for a long time, so it’s not like when I play I don’t win games for my team. It’s playing in the situation that I’m proud of.”