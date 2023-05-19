Ball State fires women’s tennis coach Max Norris for infractions





MUNCIE, Ind. Max Norris will not return as Ball State women’s tennis coach. The BSU Office of General Council responded to The Star Press’ request for public records regarding the results of the university’s “internal review” that placed Norris on administrative leave in late February. The request stated that Norris’ one-year contract was terminated before it expired on June 30 because “the university concluded that Mr. Norris’ conduct and coaching practices, particularly in 2022, posed a serious risk to the health and safety of our student athletes.” Here are the specific findings of the university’s research, according to the report: Norris directed, allowed, or engaged in conduct that caused the team to exceed the NCAA’s allowable daily and weekly hourly limits, both during and off-season.

Norris directed, allowed or engaged in conduct that resulted in the team violating rules regarding the NCAA’s allowed voluntary athletic-related activities and allowed countable athletic-related activities prohibited post-game.

Norris directed, allowed or engaged in conduct that caused the team to violate NCAA rules and guidelines regarding the authority of sports medicine personnel.

Norris did not immediately follow the university’s concussion management plan. In addition to those identified violations of rules and guidelines, the record also added that Norris’s firing was also due to “the review of credible reports of unsafe driving practices and overall poor injury management,” which were reported to the NCAA. More:Amaia Daniel ends historic career as Ball State softball season ends in MAC tournament Norris has led the program since 2014 and the team started 8-2 in 2023 before taking administrative charge. He amassed an overall record of 161–52 and is the only coach in program history to win Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament titles, as well as three NCAA Tournaments (2016, 2021, 2022). Graduate assistant coach Rifanty Kahfiani initially took over the program during Norris’ absence until April 21, when issues with her visa prevented her from continuing to coach, according to The daily news of the state of Ball. Neil Behrman, father of third-year Isabelle Berhman and high school tennis coach at Muncie Burris, then led the team through the final five games en route to a MAC championship and NCAA tournament. More:Connecting with players keeps Rich Maloney going even after 600 wins with Ball State Ball stands Posted is applying on May 12 as head coach of women’s tennis and will apply until May 21, according to the description. Gus Martin is a sportscaster at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SPand contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestarpress.com/story/sports/college/ball-state/2023/05/18/bsu-womens-tennis-max-norris-fired-for-health-and-safety-violations/70233506007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos