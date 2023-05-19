2023 Yukon Table Tennis Championships held in Whitehorse





The 2023 Yukon Table Tennis Championships were held May 13-14 at École Whitehorse Elementary School. Due to the pandemic, it was the first time since 2019 that the competition took place. “We are excited to be back,” said Kevin Murphy, President of Table Tennis Yukon. “The interruption was a blow to us.” The competition, which attracted a number of players interested in the 2024 Arctic Winter Games (AWG), had a total of 24 players in open doubles, junior (U17) singles and doubles, novice singles and open singles, open men’s singles and open women singles. In the men’s open singles, defending champion Ryan Bachli was upset by his doubles partner Daniel Li who won 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-9. Krish Sharma and Iman Gharraie tied for third place. Murphy said he chose not to let Sharma and Gharraie play, so they both got third place. “It’s better than having just three winners,” he said. “It creates a positive environment for people to compete when they can win something. This was me trying to get more of these players to come back to the club because they were rewarded for their hard work.” In the women’s open, defending champion Raghvi Sharma was upset by former champion Christina Nie who won 14-12, 11-7, 11-6. In the open doubles, Daniel Li and Ryan Bachli placed first with Iman Gharraie and Kevin Murphy second. Raghvi and Krish Sharma placed third. In the junior doubles, Krish Sharma won first place over runner-up Elden Wickham, who upset Canada Winter Games team member Victor Li to reach the final. Alvin Ly and Victor Li won third place. Murphy explained that Ly and Li were in the finals and lost their respective matches to Sharma and Wickham. Both players did not play against each other and were tied for third. In the junior women’s singles, it was first-place finisher Melody Qiu over runner-up Naki Nartey. Tommy Skelton won the junior novice singles over runner-up Matthew Fournier 9-11, 11-7, 11-5 and 11-6. In third place were Henry Skelton and Zakk Fournier. The same tie for third place rule was applied for Skelton and Fournier in the junior novice. Krish Sharma and Misa Svaboda won first place in junior doubles over runners-up Elden Wickham and Everett Stuart. Victor Li and Alvin Ly finished in third place. Murphy said that during the game, former club member Noel Dela Cruz, a Fort Nelson resident, was playing in the men’s singles and former Arctic Winter Games team member Sam Crockett of Dawson City stopped by to watch the game. Murphy said they had a good number of juniors which was “something we look forward to because they are the next generation of players.” “I’m happy with the game. The kids were quite competitive,” he said, adding that he would be working with a number of junior and novice players to develop their skills and aim to compete in the next AWG. “I’m glad we put on a successful event and everyone had fun,” he said. “We want to get more people excited to participate in the sport.” Contact Patrick Egwu at [email protected] Krish Sharma looks at the ball in men’s open singles competition at the Yukon Table Tennis Championships on May 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

