Baseball roars past UMass Lowell 11-9





Next game: at the University of Massachusetts Lowell 5/19/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon America East TV Be able to. 7 (Fri) / 1 p.m bee University of Massachusetts Lowell History LOWELL, Mass. – Senior first baseman Kevin Gsel broke a tie in the eighth inning with an RBI double and graduated reliever Tommy Cutter pitched five shutout innings to accelerate visiting Binghamton baseball (26-19, 12-10 America East) to an 11-9 victory over UMass Lowell (17-33, 9-13 AE) Thursday night at LeLacheur Park. With the win, BU tied with Bryant for third in the America East standings with two games remaining in the regular season. After a combination of 18 runs in the first four innings, the teams played three scoreless frames before the decisive eighth. Senior left fielder Cavan Tully started and reached on an infield-error – one of four River Hawks-errors. Tully finished second on a sacrifice bunt by second-year center fielder Logan Haskel . After sophomore second baseman Nick Roselli was walked intentionally, Gsell came through with an 1-out, RBI double to right, giving the Bearcats a 10–9 lead. Two batters later, junior right fielder Mike Kanning hit a sacrifice fly to complete the score. Snyder (W, 3-1) worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth with two strikeouts to cap off a masterful 5.0 scoreless innings. He struckout four batters and gave up only three hits. Senior closer Jack Collins worked the ninth and struckout the last batter with a runner on base to end it. It was Collins’ seventh save of the season. Roselli and sophomore third baseman Developer Bade each went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Roselli raised his RBI total to 56 – third in the conference. Junior DH Christian Perez hit a 3-run home run in the second inning and Gunning collected two RBI. Gsell had two hits and the winning RBI. Binghamton trailed 4-0 after UML scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first. But the Bearcats countered with a four-run in the top of the second, then added another four-run burst in the third to take an 8-4 lead. Binghamton added a run in the fifth to extend the lead to 9-4 before the River Hawks stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 9-9. The teams continue the series with a single game on Friday at 1:00 PM. Junior Gabe Driscol (7-0) climbs the mound in search of an undefeated regular season.

