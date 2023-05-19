Michigan Football trending up for elite 2024 is running back

The Wolverines already have one top-100 running back pledge, but can they add another?

Things have cooled down a bit on the Michigan football recruiting trail. While not necessarily great, it was expected with so many prospects dropping their recruits and ramping up official visits in about a month.

The Wolverines are in a very unique position. Their four top-rated commits are all on the offensive side of the ball. Considering that the Wolverines were seen as more of a defensive team during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, that’s somewhat surprising.

What’s possibly more surprising (in a good way) is that the Wolverines are on their way to another top-100 offensive player. That player runs back Taylor Tatumwho is ranked the #33 player in the country according to the 247 composite sports rankings.

Tatum’s Michigan football recruiting has been up and down in recent months. The Wolverines were seen as the leader and even had a prediction in their favor to land Tatum. And then Jordan Marshall committed to the Wolverines from scratch.

Now, in no way is that a bad thing. Jordan Marshall is going to be a great running back at Michigan, and stealing him from Ohio State was awesome.

However, as far as Tatum is concerned, it was a bit of a wrench in his recruitment. While he stated that Marshall’s commitment didn’t change how he viewed Michigan, things seemed to be cooling down.

Tatum made visits to USC and Georgia, and both programs felt they were winning while Michigan football was on the decline.

Michigan football trending backup for Taylor Tatum

Fast forward to today, and Michigan football seems to be trending again in Tatum’s recruiting. The Wolverines have a handful of advantages when it comes to Tatum that could end up being deciding factors.

First, Tatum is a star baseball player and was actually recruited by the Michigan baseball team before the football staff got involved. Michigan gives Tatum the chance to play both, and they also have evidence that it’s possible to play both, as evidenced by Joey Velazquez.

Tatum and his family also place a high value on academics. While USC offers a great education, Michigan is just as good, if not better. This is another great selling point for the Wolverines.

Next, Michigan football clearly has a great track record with running backs, especially two-back tandems. Haskins and Corum, Corum and Edwards. There’s a real sense that Marshall and Tatum could be next.

That said, there’s been a lot of social media hype after Tatum was quoted saying, “That’s a 1-2 punch that I’m ready to be a part of,” per ON3.

Michigan football commitments have shown Tatum a lot of love on social media, and Tatum is very responsive to the Wolverines.

I believe Michigan is Tatum’s number 1 school. I also believe it’s somewhat intimidating to have a top-100 running back again.

Michigan is looking for Tatum for an official visit in June, and if they can wow him again and convince him that playing with Marshall would benefit him, I think they can land him.

Tatum wants to commit in the fall, so Michigan has plenty of time to continue to make progress with the Texas prospect. I think right now this is a three horse race with Michigan, USC and Georgia. A push in Georgia might be something to worry about, but I think Michigan can win this recruit.

Go blue!