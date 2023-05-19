2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Singles Championship Preview – Lauren Long





ORLANDO, Fla. The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Singles Championship kicks off Friday and Washington and Lee freshmen Lauren Long (Carmel, Ind. / Park Tudor) will play at 9 a.m. in the first round. Long will face Katherine Wurster of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges in the NCAA First Round. The NCAA, which announced the names of individuals who will compete in the singles tournament two weeks ago, officially released the singles bracket on Thursday afternoon. The first two rounds will be played on Friday, the quarter-finals on Saturday, the semi-finals on Sunday and the championship game on Monday. Long has a banner rookie campaign for the Blue and White, which has earned her both the ODAC Player and Rookie of the Year awards, as well as a first team conference nod at No. 1 singles. Long is the first player on the program to claim both the ODAC Player and Rookie of the Year awards since Sonja Meighan ’15 in 2012. Long is also 2-1 in singles tournaments, as she started the ITA Southeast Region Championships in late September with a few wins before dropping out in the round of 16. This is the third consecutive season that the W&L women’s tennis program will be represented in the NCAA singles draw Taylor Garcia ’22 qualified each of the last two seasons. Like Long, Wurster was named the top rookie of her conference for CMS this season. The Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) Newcomer of the Year and All-SCIAC First Team roster is 18-8 in singles this season, with a 10-1 in tournament play. Despite not appearing in the lineup in CMS’ final three matches en route to the 2023 team title in Orlando, Wurster captured the ITA West Region Championship in singles this season, beating Angie Zhou of Pomona-Pitzer in the final, which was the national number two. a season ago. The winner of Long vs. Wurster in Friday’s 9 a.m. game takes on the winner at 1 p.m. between Sarah Pertsemlidis of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Emily Kantrovitz of Emory University MIT’s Pertsemlidis is a 2023 First Team All-New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) selection at No. 2 doubles and a second team pick at No. 1 singles. She is 11-4 in singles so far this season, but has not appeared in tournament form prior to Friday’s first round matchup. Pertsemlidis, a senior this season, will make her second straight appearance in the NCAA singles championship after a semifinal as a junior. She and doubles partner Jessica Lu will also compete in the doubles championship. Emory’s Kantrovitz will go into Friday’s game against Pertsemlidis this season with a 19-7 record, including a 4-4 record in tournament play. She amassed a 14-3 record from the No. 2 spot in doubles this season, as she helped the Eagles reach the semifinals of the team’s championship before losing 5-1 to CMS. Kantrovitz equals Long’s and Wurster’s Rookie of the Year honors as the top University Athletic Association (UAA) rookie, in addition to earning a first-team nomination. The freshman also competes in doubles with teammate Ana Cristina Perez. For a look at the entire 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Singles Championship series, clickhere. Long’s match against Wurster on Friday at 9am will be streamed live with live scores available.

