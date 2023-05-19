Has Kansas City had professional teams before?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. With the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes potentially on the move, Kansas City is almost begging for a professional hockey team.

From Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to the king of Kansas City Patrick Mahomes, many have inquired about possibly moving the franchise to the Midwest after a stadium vote in the city of Tempe, Arizona fell through.

With every professional team in the area getting a spot in a championship game in the past 10 years, why not bring another major professional sports team to a city that is slowly changing into Winnersville, USA?

Hockey in KC also has a past and present.

The present is minor league franchise KC Mavericks who compete in the ECHL, the equivalent of AA in the MLB minor leagues.

The Mavericks are owned by the son of the late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, Lamar Hunt Jr.

Founded in 2009 as the Missouri Mavericks, the franchise changed venues to the KC Mavericks in 2017 and has been quite successful in a short period of time. The Mavericks have missed the playoffs just five times and consistently get solid attendance.

The Mavericks have also produced some quality players. Most notably, center Carter Verhaeghe, who won a 2020 Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning and scored the goal to send the Florida Panthers to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.

Prior to playing in the ECHL, the Mavericks played in the second iteration of the Central Hockey League, another version of AA that was defunct in 1984 and brought back from 1992 to 2014.

Kansas City was also in attendance for the CHL’s first iteration with the KC Blues. The team operated from 1967 to 1972 and 1976 to 1977 before becoming the top development team for the Detroit Red Wings and renaming it the KC Red Wings from 1977 to 1979. The Blues were the top development team for the St. Louis Blues.

Kansas City also had a shot at an NHL team in the 1970s with the Kansas City Scouts. They played for two seasons before moving to Denver to become the Colorado Rockies and then moving to New Jersey to become the New Jersey Devils in 1982.

But this town has had a number of professional teams before the Scouts.

Here’s one list of some teams who tried hockey in KC:

Kansas City Pla-Mors: 1927-1933, Kansas City Greyhounds: 1933-1940 (same franchise, different name)

Kansas City Americans: 1940-1942

Kansas City Pla-Mors: 1945-1949, Kansas City Mohawks: 1949-1950 (same franchise, different name)

Kansas City Blues: 1967-1972, Kansas City Blues/Red Wings: 1976-1979

Kansas City Scouts: 1974-1976 (lone NHL team)

Kansas City Blades: 1990-2001 (Won the IHL [minor league] Turner Cup championship in 1992)

Kansas City Outlaws: 2004–2005 (entered minor league United Hockey League)

Kansas City Mavericks: 2009-present

The first teams played their games at the Pla-Mor Complex and the American Royal Arena until Kemper Arena was built in 1974. Cable Dahmer Arena is the home of the Mavericks.

If the Coyotes choose to move their franchise to KC or if KC makes a bid for an expansion team, T-Mobile Center is an easy target to house a team. A new team also wouldn’t necessarily spell the end of the Mavericks’ reign as the longest-running hockey franchise in city history.

The question would be who owns the team and training facilities for an NHL franchise.

With the local government, local celebrities and the public behind a hockey franchise, KC has the second highest odds to host the Coyotes after the city of Houston.

Most NHL heads believe Commissioner Gary Bettman is determined to keep the Arizona franchise and Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo made his commitment to keep the franchise in Arizona despite not receiving a public vote for a new arena.

But if they ever change course, they’ll have a few cities up for grabs.