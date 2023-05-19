Qatar duo see dismay at World Championships





Qatars Ahmed Khalil Al Mohannadi (left) and Mohammed Abdulwahhab hope for an impressive performance in Durban.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar players Ahmed Khalil Al Mohannadi and Mohammed Abdulwahhab hope to excel at the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC), which kicks off tomorrow in Durban, South Africa. The pair will represent the country in the men’s doubles event featuring top teams from countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Argentina and Belgium. The World Championships continue until May 28. Al Mohannadi and Abdulwahhab earned qualification for the prestigious event after beating Kazakhs Iskander Kharki and Aidos Kenzhigulov 4-1 in the Asian qualifier at home in January. The Qatari players are taking part in the event after a busy domestic season that included the Amir Cup followed by a training camp in Doha. Al Mohannadi, who is leading, hoped to make a mark in the top event. We are happy to represent our country at the World Championships, which is a dream of all players, he said prior to the team’s departure to Durban. It’s one of the toughest tournaments, but we’re looking forward to putting in a good performance. The event will give us a good experience, he said. For Abdulwahhab, the goal was to go far in the competition. We don’t just participate in the championships for the sake of participation. We will play to absorb setbacks and go far in the tournament, he said. National coach Daniel Tsiokas also expressed confidence in a strong showing on his part, saying the players were ready for the challenge after an intense preparation programme. In addition to doubles, players from around the world will also compete for the singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles titles during the event. Meanwhile, Hassan Al Omari from Qatar has been chosen among the referees for the WTTC. Al Omari has competed in many regional tournaments, in addition to serving as head referee at the Qatar International Championships. Khalil Al Mohannadi, president of the Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA), congratulated Al Omari on being selected as a referee at the WTCC.

