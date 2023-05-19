Jury selection in murder trial against former FSU football star Travis Rudolph – NBC 6 South Florida





Jury selection begins Thursday in the murder trial of former Florida State University and NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph, who was charged after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people in Palm Beach County, killing one in April 2021. NBC affiliate WPTV TV reports that the 27-year-old West Palm Beach resident is out of jail on house arrest after unsuccessfully seeking a “stand your ground” defense for his 2022 first-degree murder trial. Rudolph was arrested and charged more than two years ago for the early morning incident that took place in Lake Park, just north of West Palm Beach. He also faces three counts of attempted first degree murder. A police statement said one of the victims told police he had been in contact with Rudolph’s girlfriend, who said she had had an argument with the footballer. The man and three other people went to Rudolph’s home where he was “immediately belligerent and confrontational according to the affidavit. After several minutes of physical fighting, Rudolph reportedly went back to his home and reportedly grabbed a firearm and ran after the car before firing at it. One person at the scene was injured and was later taken to hospital. A passenger in the car was shot and killed while both the driver and another passenger were unharmed. Detectives said witnesses told them Rudolph was holding a shotgun shortly after they reported hearing the gunshots. Rudolph refused to talk to detectives, according to the affidavit. Rudolph was a high school star in West Palm Beach before signing with the Seminoles, where he played three seasons, finishing his career with 18 touchdown receptions and helping FSU to an Orange Bowl win to close out the 2016 season. Rudolph was Florida State’s leading receiver in 2015 and 2016 and left the team early to enter the NFL draft in 2017. Rudolph won national attention in 2016 when a video went viral of him having lunch with an autistic student during a team visit to a Tallahassee high school. Rudolph’s father died a year later after a gun was accidentally fired at a West Palm Beach strip club.

