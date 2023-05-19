Tsitsipas ousts Coric to host Medvedev Showdown in Rome | ATP tour





Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Thursday night to set up a blockbuster semifinal against third seed Daniil Medvedev. “He’s playing well and I’m playing [well] too,” Tsitsipas said on court for his upcoming match against Medvedev. “I feel good on court, whether it’s a night session or a day session and I really hope to get the best out of myself against him. I feel he is playing better than the years before.” Tsitsipas is now 13-3 this clay-court season and has taken all four of his victories at the Foro Italico in straight sets. The 2022 Rome finalist saved three of the four break points he conceded against Coric to advance after an hour and 36 minutes. Coric has long been a tough opponent for Tsitsipas. Going into Thursday’s clash, the Croatian had won three of their five ATP Head2Head meetings and one of Tsitsipas’ wins came by giving up the first set. They met last year in the final of the Western & Southern Open, a match Coric won in straight sets. But Tsitsipas earned his ATP Masters 1000 revenge in Rome, where he was sharp throughout his triumph. The Greek used a good mix of power and creativity, changing the spin on his shots and using his drop shot well. Coric long missed a defensive backhand to allow Tsitsipas to serve for the first set, which he successfully did. The fifth seed appeared to be in complete control as he hit a forehand passing shot to break in the second set, but he returned his advantage in the next game. Tsitsipas did not panic against a player who rallied against him before. He earned his third service break of the match and then successfully served for his place in the semi-finals. “This is clay tennis, things escalated quite quickly. And there was a turning point, but accompanied by my great shots, in the very important moments, I was able to retrieve that and hold it,” said Tsitsipas. “[I played] a great service game in the very last game, excellent serving and feeling the energy point by point.” Medvedev leads Tsitsipas 7-4 in their ATP Head2Head series. However, the Greek has won three of their last four matches, including a straight-sets victory in the Roland Garros quarter-finals two years ago.

