Team by team: A look at the 2023 World Para Hockey Championship

A quick look at all eight teams competing in the event starting next weekend at the Moose Jaw Events Center

Listed according to world rankings as of December 2022. With files from World Para Ice Hockey and www.paralympic.org

UNITED STATES

World ranking: First

Results of the past decade

Paralympics 2022 — Gold, defeated Canada in final

World Cup 2021 — Gold, defeated Canada in final

2019 World Cup — Gold, defeated Canada in final

2018 Paralympics — Gold, defeated Canada in final

2017 World Cup — Silver, lost to Canada in final

2015 World Cup — Gold, defeated Canada in final

Paralympics 2014 — Gold, defeated Russia in final

2013 World Cup — Silver, lost to Canada in final

Player to watch: There are many, but it’s hard to ignore Declan Farmer. The 25-year-old forward has been a member of Team USA since 2007 and has won six gold medals at the Paralympic Games and the World Championship in that span. He led the 2022 Paralympic Games in scoring with seven goals and 18 points in four games, while also posting a plus-16 plus/minus.

Quick note: Team USA has stood like an iron behemoth over the sport of parahockey for most of the past decade, winning six gold medals in that span. Their offensive depth was on display at the 2022 Paralympic Games, with five players finishing in the top seven. See if they end up in the top three without a doubt.

CANADA

World ranking: Second

Results of the past decade

2022 Paralympics — Silver, lost to USA in final

World Cup 2021 — Silver, lost to USA in final

World Championships 2019 — Silver, lost to USA in OT in final

2018 Paralympics — Silver, lost to USA in OT in final

2017 World Championship — Gold, defeated USA in final

2015 World Championships — Silver, lost to USA in final

Paralympics 2014 — Bronze, defeated Russia

2013 World Championship — Gold, defeated USA in final

Player to watch: Team captain Tyler McGregor has been a member of Team Canada since 2011 and was one of the leading stars in the sport during that time. Finished seventh in tournament scoring at the 2022 Paralympic Games with five goals and eighth in points in four games.

Quick note: Canada has been the bridesmaid of the United States for most of the past decade, finishing second in the last four major tournaments, including the last two Paralympics. Canada lost three games to the US in an exhibition series earlier this year, but two games were decided by one goal, giving the tournament organizers hopes of a title this time.

KOREA

World ranking: Third

Results of the past decade

Paralympics 2022 – fourth, lost bronze to China

2021 World Cup – 4th lost bronze to Russia

World Cup 2019 — Bronze, defeated Czech Republic

Paralympics 2018 — Bronze, defeated Italy

World Cup 2017 — Bronze, defeated Norway

WC 2015 — Won B Group, promoted to A group

2014 Paralympic Games — Seventh

Worlds 2013 — Seventh

Player to watch: Nicknamed ‘Messi on ice’ after the famous soccer player, Seung Hwan Jung is known for his blazing speed and ability to find time and space to create attacks. He led South Korea in scoring in their bronze medal win at the 2018 Paralympic Games and has been part of every Korean medalist since the program began.

Quick note: Korea has been a medal contender at World and Paralympic games since 2017, when they stunned the world by winning bronze after being promoted the year before. Look for Korea vying for a medal once again.

CZECH REPUBLIC

World ranking: Fourth

2022 Paralympic Games — Sixth

Worlds 2021 — Fifth

World Cup 2019 — Fourth, lost bronze to Korea

2018 Paralympic Games — Sixth

WC 2017 — Won B Pool, promoted to A Pool

World Cup 2015 — Seventh, relegated to Group B

2014 Paralympic Games — Fifth

2013 World Cup — Fourth, lost bronze to Russia

Player to watch: Forward Michal Geier has been one of the Czech Republic’s scoring stars since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and will be a key part of their squad. He was named the most valuable player of the 2019 World Championship after seven goals and 11 points in the tournament.

Quick note: The Czech Republic is a bit of a wild card as it has been battling for medals for the past decade and also being relegated. However, they have found success in recent times, taking gold at a tournament in Italy and beating fellow world champions Norway in overtime in the final in January.

NORWAY

World ranking: Fifth

Results of the past decade

Paralympics 2022 — Did not qualify

2021 World Championships — Sixth

Worlds 2019 — Fifth

2018 Paralympic Games — Fifth

2017 World Cup: Fourth, lost bronze to Korea

2015 World Cup: Fourth, lost bronze to Russia

2014 Paralympics: Fourth, lost bronze to Canada

Worlds 2013: Fifth

Player to watch: The last time Norway took to the ice in a major tournament, defender Audun Bakke was one of the team’s scoring leaders with four goals at the 2021 World Cup. Known as a clutch performer, he will help Norway bounce back to their heydays during the early days of the sport.

Quick note: In the 2000s, Norway was an absolute powerhouse in para hockey, with top-two finishes in five consecutive World Championships from 1996 to 2009, along with Paralympic gold in 1998, silver in 2002 and 2006, and bronze in 2010. Not since 2017 played a medal.

CHINA

World ranking: Sixth

Results of the past decade

Paralympics 2022 — Bronze, defeated Korea

World Cup 2021 — B group won, promoted to A group

World Cup 2019 — Third in Group B

2018 Paralympic Games — Did not qualify

Worlds 2017 — Did not qualify

Worlds 2015 — Did not qualify

2014 Paralympic Games — Did not qualify

Worlds 2013 — Did not qualify

Player to watch: Striker Shen Yifeng has drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid with his speed and vision on the ice, and you only have to look at what he did at the 2022 Paralympic Games to get an idea. He finished second in scoring with eight goals and 14 points, going plus-10 as China won a surprise bronze.

Quick note: There aren’t many superlatives to describe what China has accomplished in the field of parahockey over the past decade. A non-factor in the sport as early as 2018, China qualified for the A-pool World Championship for the first time in 2021 and many jaws dropped the following year with a bronze medal at the 2022 Paralympic Games. The rapidly rising crew will this time looking for another medal.

GERMANY

World ranking: Seventh

Results of the past decade

2022 Paralympic Games — Did not qualify

World Cup 2021 — Finished 2nd in Pool B, promoted to Pool A

World Cup 2019 — Fourth in Group B

2018 Paralympic Games — Did not qualify

2017 World Championships — 7th place

2015 World Championships — 6th place

2014 Paralympic Games — Did not qualify

World Cup 2013 — Won Pool B, promoted to Pool A

Player(s) to watch: Forward Felix Schrader and defender Lucas Sklorz combined for 17 goals and 27 points in the B Pool of the 2021 World Championship, helping Germany qualify for Moose Jaw 2023. Considered a future star in the sport, Schrader is modeling his game to Korea’s standout Seung Hwan Jung.

Quick note: Germany has never finished higher than sixth in World Cups and has never competed in the Paralympic Games. However, the program is on the rise, moving up from Pool B to return to the top tier of the World Championships for the first time since 2017.

ITALY

World ranking: Eighth

Results of the past decade

2022 Paralympic Games — Fifth

Worlds 2021 — Seventh

Worlds 2019 — Sixth

2018 Paralympics — Fourth, lost bronze to Korea

Worlds 2017 — Fifth

Worlds 2015 — Fifth

2014 Paralympic Games — Sixth

Worlds 2013 — Fifth

Player to watch: Andrea Macri is a four-time Paralympian and one of the most experienced players in the tournament. The 32-year-old took up the sport shortly after recovering from a school roof collapse at the age of 17. leaders in their fourth place at the 2018 Paralympic Games.

Quick note: If Italy can raise the level of their game just a little bit, chances are they will go on a medal hunt. They have never finished higher than fifth at a World Championship and never lower than seventh, having landed fifth or sixth on seven occasions since 2008.