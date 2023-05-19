Baseball falls as No. 20 rallies late in Maryland

Next game: #20 Maryland 5/19/2023 | 5 p.m Big Ten Network Be able to. 7 (Fri) / 5 p.m #20 Maryland History

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team fell in heartbreaking fashion 17-15 to No. 20 Maryland on Thursday night at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park. Penn State entered the ninth with a 15–12 lead, but the Terrapins scored five in the top of the inning to take the lead. Penn State is now 24-24 overall, while Maryland improved to 36-18.

The Nittany Lions fell to 6-15 in conference play, while first place Maryland moved to 16-6.

Jaden Heline got the start on the bump for the Nittany Lions. Henline worked five full innings and in the sixth. He allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits. The junior struckout three batters and walked two. Steve Miller worked 1.1 frames, giving up six runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out two. Jordan Morales pitched two innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Morales struckout three batters and walked three. Travis Luensman pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up three runs on four hits.

Nick Dean started for Maryland and threw 4.1 innings. He allowed eight runs (two earned) on seven hits. Dean struckout five batters. Kenny Lippmann threw two-thirds of an inning and gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk. Logan Ott went a full inning and gave up one run on two hits. Nigel Belgrave threw a third of an inning and gave up two runs on a single and three walks. Dave Falco finished the match with 2.2 scoreless frames.

Penn State scored 13 hits. Bobby Marsh recorded two doubles, two runs and four RBI. Gun Norris hit two hits, including a two-run triple, and two RBI. Jay Harry And Johnny Piacentino each registered two hits and two RBI.

With a walk in the night, Thomas Bramley worked his 40th walk of the season. He broke a tie for third in a season at Penn State with Landon Nakata (39, 2008) and Shawn Fagan (39, 2000).

Maryland collected his 21st. Nick Lorusso, Elijah Lambros and Kevin Keister each drove in three points.

The Terrapins jumped to the advantage early on. Ian Petrutz worked a first walk. A double to right through the middle Matt wood s placed runners in second and third place. Lambros lined out with a single to right center to put Petrutz and Woods on the board. A single by Jacob Orr pushed runners to the corners. Keister chopped a ground ball to third box, resulting in a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error to first enabled Lambros to score. Maryland led 3-0.

Penn State answered with seven runs in the bottom half. A grounder by Marsh was misplayed first. A single door Josh Spiegel runners placed on the corners. A ground ball by Harry resulted in an error, enabling Marsh to score. Kyle Hannon grounded out to the right to bring Spiegel home. A single order straight through Billy Gerlott loaded the bases. Two batters later, Bramley was hit by a pitch to bring Harry to the plate. Piacentino lifted a fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly when Hannon scored. Bramley stole second, leaving runners in second and third. A grounder from Gun Norris resulted in an error to score Gerlott and move Bramley into third. Norris stole second before Marsh ripped a right double into the corner to bring home Bramley and Norris and extend Penn State’s lead to 7–3.

The Terrapins scored three runs in the fourth. Woods led off the inning with a single to left. Lambros lined out to left as a throwing error on the game enabled Woods to score. Orr singled through the middle to drive into Lambros. A double to center left by Luke Shliger moved the runners to second and third base. Matt Shaw lifted a fly ball to center caution lane to bring home Orr. Penn State had a 7-6 lead.

The Nittany Lions added a run in the fifth. Flip a single to the right to begin the frame. Harry followed with a single to right to move Spiegel to third base. Hannon lifted a fly ball to the left for a sacrifice fly as Spiegel scored from third. Penn State extended the lead to 8-6.

Penn State scored five runs in the sixth. Tayven Kelly worked a run-up walk. Bramley reached on an error and put runners at the corners. Piacentino lined out to right center to bring home Kelley. Norris ripped a triple to the left-center corner to drive in Bramley and Piacentino. After a pitching change, Marsh doubled to the right center hole to put Norris at the plate. Two batters later, Harry lined a single to center to score Marsh. Penn State pushed the lead to 13-6.

Maryland scored six runs in the seventh. With one out, Lambros walked and Orr was hit by a pitch. Keister doubled to right-center to bring in both runs. Shliger and Shaw walked to load the bases. Lorusso singled to right to drive in Keister. Petrutz lifted a fly ball to right for a sacrifice fly when Shliger scored. A single to the middle by Eddie Hacopian lifted Shaw from third. Woods and Lambros worked back-to-back walks and Lorusso scored on Lambros’ walk. Penn State’s lead was cut to 13-12.

The Nittany Lions responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Kelley and Bramley walked to start the inning before Piacentino singled to load the bases. In an eight-pitch at bat, Marsh held off ball four to walk and allow Kelley to score. Spiegel cut a grounder to the left, resulting in a fielder’s choice and Piacentino scored from third base. Penn State extended the lead to 15-12.

Maryland took the lead in the top of the ninth. Hacopian led off the inning with a double to left-center. Woods was hit by a pitch and Orr singled in the middle to load the bases. A flyout by Keister resulted in a sacrifice fly when Hacopian scored. Shliger doubled down the left field line to score Woods. Shaw was walked intentionally to load the bases. A single from Lorusso to the left plated Orr and Shliger. Petrutz singled to left-center to drive in Shaw and increase Maryland’s lead to 17-15.

