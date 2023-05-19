Sports
West Ottawa tennis serves regional title
HUDSONVILLE – The West Ottawas girls’ tennis team has been stellar all season, and that didn’t change at Thursday’s MHSAA Division 1 regional tournament, as the Panthers won by 26 points overall, seven ahead of both Rockford and Jenison.
Among the individual regional champions for the Panthers, the No. 3 doubles duo of senior Eleanor Ervine and freshman Maggie Rothstein dominated en route to a first place medal and a spot in the state tournament with the rest of the team.
After going through the first three rounds of the tournament, Ervine and Rothstein faced a familiar foe in the final game: Rockford’s No. 3 doubles. On May 6, the duo defeated the Rams to help lift the Panthers to a 5-4 win. While their opponent had an alternate play in the double encounter, they were fully equipped for the rematch.
Despite this, Ervine and Rothstein came prepared and with the mindset to take the game point by point.
Subscribe:Get full coverage of local sports with this offer
We wanted to stay in the moment, stay present, Ervine said. We wanted to take every point as a reset. The score is always 0-0, so we took that mentality and tried to forget all the mistakes we had before.
The first set went up and down, as both teams reacted well to a mistake. However, the duo capitalized on key Rockford fouls to take the first set 6-4.
In the second set, a rejuvenated Ervine and Rothstein dominated a defeated Rockford opponent 6-3 to capture the regional championship.
(I felt) relieved, I was so proud of us, Ervine said. The last time we played against Rockford they had a substitute and we beat them, but it was very close. There was some doubt in my mind (about this one). I’ll be honest, but throughout the game I could see how well we played exactly as we thought.
Despite Rothstein being only a college freshman, Ervine has high praise for her doubles partner.
I knew Maggie before we started playing tennis together, Ervine said. I knew she worked really hard and played a lot of tennis (pre-season) so I knew she would make a great partner. She’s super mature for a college freshman, I love that about her.
Rothstein attributes her growth over the course of the season to Ervine and is grateful to have her partner.
She’s great on the net, Rothstein said. By playing together, I found more strategies to trap her. Even when I don’t play well, she supports me and we get through it together.
While Ervine and Rothstein took first place, they weren’t the only West Ottawa girls recognized for their achievements.
Megan Blake won the regional championship in the No. 3 singles, Kamryn Dumas won the No. 4 singles, Sam Barveld and Haven March won the No. 2 doubles championship, Danielle Lebster received a runner-up medal in the No. 2 singles, and Dani Denhof and Kallyn Gall were the runners-up in the No. 4 doubles.
I couldn’t be more proud (of the girls), they had perfect attitude and mentality, said West Ottawa coach Pete Schwallier. Their workouts over the past few days have been sharp and focused, supporting each other and doing everything an athlete should do to enable themselves to have a good day, so they deserved this day.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollandsentinel.com/story/sports/2023/05/18/west-ottawa-tennis-serves-up-regional-title/70234454007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The ducks will be picked from the trucks on Sunday
- West Ottawa tennis serves regional title
- Mental health: Young people say the care system is ‘failing’
- Where actors could strike a deal with studios over AI – The Hollywood Reporter
- Colombia jungle plane crash: Reports suggest children survived crash as officials race to find them
- Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits far Pacific Ocean causing small tsunami | Tsunami news
- Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Xi Jinping discuss cooperation in Xi’an
- Memorial Day Dance Fiesta – Bollywood Beats of Freedom Tickets, Fri, 26 May 2023 at 9:00 PM
- Fantasy Football: Ranking the NFL’s Most Elusive Running Backs | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
- Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, plans to appear in person at the G7 summit in Japan
- Why Former Trump White House Counsel Thinks Trump Will Go To Jail
- Global warming set to break key 1.5Ctemperature limit for first time #Shorts #ClimateChange#ElNino