West Ottawa tennis serves regional title

HUDSONVILLE – The West Ottawas girls’ tennis team has been stellar all season, and that didn’t change at Thursday’s MHSAA Division 1 regional tournament, as the Panthers won by 26 points overall, seven ahead of both Rockford and Jenison.

Among the individual regional champions for the Panthers, the No. 3 doubles duo of senior Eleanor Ervine and freshman Maggie Rothstein dominated en route to a first place medal and a spot in the state tournament with the rest of the team.

After going through the first three rounds of the tournament, Ervine and Rothstein faced a familiar foe in the final game: Rockford’s No. 3 doubles. On May 6, the duo defeated the Rams to help lift the Panthers to a 5-4 win. While their opponent had an alternate play in the double encounter, they were fully equipped for the rematch.

Despite this, Ervine and Rothstein came prepared and with the mindset to take the game point by point.

We wanted to stay in the moment, stay present, Ervine said. We wanted to take every point as a reset. The score is always 0-0, so we took that mentality and tried to forget all the mistakes we had before.

The first set went up and down, as both teams reacted well to a mistake. However, the duo capitalized on key Rockford fouls to take the first set 6-4.

In the second set, a rejuvenated Ervine and Rothstein dominated a defeated Rockford opponent 6-3 to capture the regional championship.

(I felt) relieved, I was so proud of us, Ervine said. The last time we played against Rockford they had a substitute and we beat them, but it was very close. There was some doubt in my mind (about this one). I’ll be honest, but throughout the game I could see how well we played exactly as we thought.

Despite Rothstein being only a college freshman, Ervine has high praise for her doubles partner.

I knew Maggie before we started playing tennis together, Ervine said. I knew she worked really hard and played a lot of tennis (pre-season) so I knew she would make a great partner. She’s super mature for a college freshman, I love that about her.

Rothstein attributes her growth over the course of the season to Ervine and is grateful to have her partner.

She’s great on the net, Rothstein said. By playing together, I found more strategies to trap her. Even when I don’t play well, she supports me and we get through it together.

While Ervine and Rothstein took first place, they weren’t the only West Ottawa girls recognized for their achievements.

Megan Blake won the regional championship in the No. 3 singles, Kamryn Dumas won the No. 4 singles, Sam Barveld and Haven March won the No. 2 doubles championship, Danielle Lebster received a runner-up medal in the No. 2 singles, and Dani Denhof and Kallyn Gall were the runners-up in the No. 4 doubles.

I couldn’t be more proud (of the girls), they had perfect attitude and mentality, said West Ottawa coach Pete Schwallier. Their workouts over the past few days have been sharp and focused, supporting each other and doing everything an athlete should do to enable themselves to have a good day, so they deserved this day.