STATE COLLEGE, PA Down to the final out in the ninth inning, the University of Maryland No. 20 baseball team (36-18, 16-6 B1G) scored three runs as part of a five-run inning to complete the season’s biggest comeback. Close. Stands (24-24, 6-15 B1G) in a 17-15 slugfest to the Terps’ final Big Ten series Friday night at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park.

Trailing by seven runs after six rounds of play at 13-6, Maryland made multiple late-inning comeback attempts, with 11 runs in the last three games to steal the opening game to cement their push for a second Big Ten title . . Nick Lorusso single through the left gave the Terps a 16-15 lead as he drove in Luke Sliger And Jacob Orr .

His go-ahead hit was the centerpiece of a five-run ninth inning for the Terps, which began with an RBI sac-fly by Orr and a runscoring double by Shliger.

David Falcon Jr. Josh Spiegel took out to capture the back-and-forth epic. The reliever struckout four batters in the final 2.2 innings to earn his third win of the season.

The Terps continue their quest for a second straight Big Ten title, leading Indiana 15-6 by half a game as the Hoosiers play Michigan State tonight for first place in the conference.

Maryland struck first with a three-run second run, culminating in a two-run run Elijah Lambros single, but Penn State responded with seven runs in the next half inning to put the Terps behind. Ofr and Matt Shaw dutifully responded two frames later, as Maryland worked their way back to make it a one-run game.

After Maryland was unable to capitalize on middle inning rallies, Penn State scored six more runs between the fifth and sixth frames, putting the Terpsin behind 13–6.

In the seventh, the Terrapins attempted to take the lead in one quick rally, scoring six runs in the inning on a two-run double by Kevin Keizer and a pair of RBI singles from Lorusso and Eddie Hacopiaan . With the tying run 30 yards out, Maryland was unable to continue the rally, as Penn State took the third out of the inning and immediately followed with two runs of its own.

Falcon Jr. ended the seventh inning with a tie after the Nittany Lions put up their runs and held Penn State at bay in the eighth, setting up the offense’s heroics in the ninth of five runs.

In total, the Terps collected 21 hits in the highest season. Every starter in Maryland had at least two hits and all scored at least one run. Lorusso, who leads the country in RBI, added to that total with three for 93 on the season when he went 2-for-7. Lambros went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI. Ian Petrotz went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Eddie Hacopiaan went 3-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI. Orr posted a 3-for-5 day with three runs scored and an RBI. Kevin Keizer went 2-for-5 with three runs batted in.

Shliger tied the program record for career points scored at Maryland with two in the game, giving him 181, tying the current coach Matt Swope for the all-time brand. Shliger went 2-for-5 and drove in a run.

Coach Vaughn’s Take

“We were just relentless and incredibly tough. We talk about it. This time of year is all about finding a way to win.”

“Getting back there was quite a game. I’m proud of the effort, proud of the toughness and it’s what you have to refuse to lose.”

Abort the action

Lambros got the Terps on the board first, giving Maryland a 2-0 lead with a 2-RB single in the top of the second inning.

Maryland added another run in the second on a fielder’s choice out Kevin Keizer giving the Terps a 3–0 lead.

giving the Terps a 3–0 lead. Penn State reacted in the bottom of the second when an error by the Terps, a single by Kyle Hannon and a basesloaded hit by pitch made the game 3-3.

Johnny Piacentino continued the Nittany Lions’ second inning to put Penn State ahead 4–3 with an RBI sacrifice fly. Another Maryland error gave Penn State an extra point to make it a 5-3 game.

Penn State’s second inning continued, as the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 7-3 with a two-run double by Bobby Marsh.

The Terps recovered three runs in the top of the fourth inning to narrow the deficit to 7-6 Matt Woods’ heads-up baserun on an overthrow to third, along with an RBI knock by Orr and an RBI sac-fly by Shaw.

heads-up baserun on an overthrow to third, along with an RBI knock by Orr and an RBI sac-fly by Shaw. Hannon cushioned Penn State’s advantage in the fifth to make it 8–6 on an RBI sacrifice fly.

The Nittany Lions got five more runs in the sixth and built their lead to 13-6 with an RBI single by Piacentino and Harry, a pinch-hit two-run triple by Grant Norris and a runscoring double by Marsh.

Keister got two runs back for the Terps with a two-run double in the seventh to narrow the margin to 13-8.

The seventh inning rally continued, as the Terps made it a 13-11 game with RBI singles by Lorusso and Hacopian along with a Petrutz sac-fly.

A basesloaded walk by Lambros brought Maryland within one point of the Nittany Lions, 13-12.

The Nittany Lions got two runs in the seventh on an RBI walk by Marsh and a fielder’s choice by Josh Spiegel.

Orr and Shliger brought Maryland within one run on a sacrifice fly and an RBI double, respectively, to make it a 15–14 game.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Lorusso drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a two-run single to give the Terps a 16-15 lead.

Petrutz added an insurance run to give it a 17-15 Maryland lead with an RBI single in the ninth.

By the numbers

6: Lambros drove in three runs and scored three or more runs in a game, both for the sixth time this season.

Lambros drove in three runs and scored three or more runs in a game, both for the sixth time this season. 7: Lorusso’s seven at bats this year were the most by a Terp.

Lorusso’s seven at bats this year were the most by a Terp. 9: All nine Maryland starters had multiple hits in the attempt

All nine Maryland starters had multiple hits in the attempt 14: Lambros extended his streak for best base reached of the season to 14 games with his RBI-single in the second inning.

Lambros extended his streak for best base reached of the season to 14 games with his RBI-single in the second inning. 15: Jacob Orrs knock in the second inning brought his streak at first base to 15, his longest of 2023.

knock in the second inning brought his streak at first base to 15, his longest of 2023. 16: Matt Shaw’s The 16-game hitting streak continued with a single in the sixth inning.

The 16-game hitting streak continued with a single in the sixth inning. 21: The Terps, who led the country in scoring, scored double digits for the 21st time this season.

The Terps, who led the country in scoring, scored double digits for the 21st time this season. 21: Maryland scored a season-best 21 hits.

Maryland scored a season-best 21 hits. 25: The Maryland pitching staff struck out 10 Nittany Lions, marking the 25th time this season the Terps have double-digit strikeouts.

The Maryland pitching staff struck out 10 Nittany Lions, marking the 25th time this season the Terps have double-digit strikeouts. 50: Driving in a few runs, Lambros reached 50 RBI in 2023, becoming the fourth Maryland player to record at least 50 runs batted in this year.

Driving in a few runs, Lambros reached 50 RBI in 2023, becoming the fourth Maryland player to record at least 50 runs batted in this year. 52: With a double in the fourth frame, Luke Sliger maintained his record-breaking reached-base streak of 52 games.

With a double in the fourth frame, maintained his record-breaking reached-base streak of 52 games. 93: With three RBI, Lorusso drove into his country-leading 93rd RBI of 2023.

With three RBI, Lorusso drove into his country-leading 93rd RBI of 2023. 181: Shliger scored a pair of points to tie the school record for career runs scored with the current assistant coach Matt Swope .

Shliger scored a pair of points to tie the school record for career runs scored with the current assistant coach . 532: Maryland added to the total points scored in the nation with 17 in the game for 532 total, averaging 9.9 per game (second to Campbell, 10.1).

