Surrey v Kent, Middlesex v Somerset, and more: county cricket live | County Championship
It was a busy Thursday, in which 22 wickets fell at New Road, Durham sped along in what has become the expected way, Kent made Surrey sweat, a little, Sir Alastair kept Essex in the game at Trent Bridge, Somerset made the most of Lords and James Vinces Hampshire got on top of Northants. Celebratory morning coffee for George Bartlett and Graham Clark for their centuries.
But, first thing, eyes turn to Hove, where Smith starts the day 68 not out, against his Australian team-mates Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne.
DIVISION ONE
The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 331-6 v Northamptonshire
Lords: Middlesex v Somerset 325-6
Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 13-0 v Essex 298
The Oval: Surrey 88-1 v Kent 278
DIVISION TWO
Bristol: Gloucestershire v Durham 393-9
Hove: Sussex 221-4 v Glamorgan 123
New Road: Worcestershire 83 v Leicestershire 173 and 66-2
Ollie Robinson squeezed the Ashes klaxon, trapping Marnus Labuschagne for just one at Hove. He was one of four wickets for Robinson as Glamorgan disintegrated for 123. But there were more treats in store for those whod made the trip to the south coast.
Shortly before half past six, Labuschagne pulled at the cuffs of his shirt sleeves and sent down two overs of his legspin at Steve Smith. His Australia teammate was not tempted, and moved with characteristic twitch and scratch to an unbeaten 68. Smith also watched with interest as Michael Neser, vying for a late baggy green call-up, dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for his first Sussex duck.
Six Test bowlers were dotted across the scorecards at Lords, where Middlesex spent the day chasing the ball. Two early wickets had left Somerset vulnerable, but George Bartlett bounced to his first century of the year, and Tom Abell 77, as they put on a brisk third wicket partnership of 183. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, advertising his best Bazball credentials, got off the mark with a six into the pavilion and added 68 in 60 balls.
Hampshires James Vince tucked his napkin in and got stuck into the Northamptonshire bowling, as he had at Wantage Road last month. This time he got within a contented belch of his hundred, before being caught after propping forward to Rob Keogh for 95. Around him, Liam Dawson made an unbeaten 55 and there were forties from Fletcha Middleton and Ben Brown.
On a flat Bristol pitch, Graham Clark made his first hundred for six years as Durhams batting express steamed onwards against Gloucestershire, knocking up almost 400 runs in a day. There were four wickets for Zafar Gohar.
Twenty-two wickets fell at New Road on a day of swinging balls, unpredictable bounce and nervous batting. First Leicestershire were bowled out for 173; held together only by a late-order 30 by Chris Wright and a fifty from Colin Ackermann. Wright, warmed up, then filleted Worcestershire with five wickets for a sneeze, as they were bowled out for 83.
Kent made Surrey sweat over their last wicket at The Oval, as Joey Evison and Michael Hogan added 82 in 14 overs and even collected a batting point. Unexpected riches from an unpromising 118-7. At Trent Bridge, Alastair Cook knocked up 72 in Essexs 298, with three wickets for Nottinghamshires Stuart Broad.
Three South Asian Cricket Academy graduates made their Championship debuts on Thursday Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire), Arafat Bhuiyan (Kent) and Zain Ul-Hassan (Glamorgan).
Key events
Durham come in just short of a final batting point, but you can’t complain about 445 tied in the bag from the first innings. Gloucestershires Chris Dent in a hurry, not good with two fours, Gloucs 8-0.
Good morning Tanya from soaked Northern Italy. Good to hear from you Finbar Anslow and glad you’re safe.
Just a few weeks ago we were praying for rain after a dry summer turned into a dry winter and we actually had water shortages in January and February. Now Piedmont is really soaked and only a few hundred kilometers south it is a disaster.
Regarding rain, do you think the points system could be unfair to counties with a wetter climate? For example Lancashire and Somerset? And can you please explain the dynamics of Somerset’s non-declaration?
Last Sunday was a messy affair. It seems the two sides couldn’t agree on setting a target for Lancashire to chase, so Somerset just slammed. What I didn’t quite understand is why Somerset didn’t just set their own target, as hard as they wanted, and leave it to Lancashire to chase, or not.
Glamorgan left Smith slip through their fingers! Smith passes Michael Neser, but first slip Timm van der Gugten can’t hold on. Meanwhile, 19-year-old James Coles gloriously strokes Neser through the covers for four. All this is happening to the excited chatter of a thousand schoolchildren who have been let into Hove today.
On his playground, The Oval, OIlie Pope passes 4,000 first class running for Surrey, in the same week he is announced as England’s official Test vice-captain. If suspicions are true that Ben Stokes will not play in Ireland’s Test, the Pope will become the 82nd man to lead England in Tests.
At the Trent Bridge, Notts goes to a flier, while Ben Slater draws the third ball of the day for six, Has four strikes, and so on. And the wicket flood continues on New Road, night watchman Josh Davey caught in a slip. Leicestershire, 75-3.
No delayed start, and there we go!
If you haven’t come across them yet Previously, Sporting Memories did an excellent job of helping the elderly and people with dementia through the power of sport and memory.
A sweet obituary of a cricket enthusiast by his son Simon. Rest in peace Mike Rines.
Thursday’s clearance
Scores on the doors
Preamble
Good morning! and welcome to steve smith approaches a century day. The forecast is for clouds and rain, sometimes heavy, but expectations are heavier.
It was a busy Thursday, with 22 wickets falling at New Road, Durham rushing in what has become the expected way, Kent made Surrey sweat a bit, Sir Alastair kept Essex in play at Trent Bridge, Somerset made the best of Lords and James Vinces Hampshire came up on Northants. Festive morning coffee for George Bartlett and Graham Clark throughout their centuries.
But first, the eyes turn to Hove, where Smith will not start Day 68 against his Australian teammates Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne.
