The fantasy value and rank of Zach Charbonnet





Zach Charbonnet: Fantasy Football Scouting Report and Seahawks RB Outlook Last season, Walker showed that he can be an explosive runner who can score anywhere on the pitch. After taking over as a starter at RB for the Seahawks in Week 6, Walker performed as a top-10 fantasy player at his position for the rest of the season. He rushed for eight TDs in 11 starts. Charbonnet enters the Seahawks RB picture as an ideal complement to Walker, giving the team a somewhat contrasting duo that can attack defenses and wear them down with distinctive skills and styles. Walker is a big threat when he touches the ball. Charbonnet can blast for hard distances while showing speed in the open field and he also brings versatility to the Seattle offense as a receiver from the backfield. “Downhill, one-cut is the kind of game I play, but I also have the ability to miss and catch someone out of the backfield,” Charbonnet told Seahawks.com. With both Walker and Charbonnet, the Seahawks now have two starter-type RBs that can beat the defense and take advantage of playing on an offense that looks potentially excellent heading into the 2023 season. In any given week, Walker or Charbonnet could potentially help lead fantasy teams to victories. Having Charbonnet as a backfield partner shouldn’t deter Walker from being rightfully called up as a top-24 fantasy to return in season competitions. A top-24 RB is still considered a good fantasy RB2 type. Efficiency and advantage are factors that keep Walker in the mix as a normal fantasy starter. Charbonnet will be a highly sought after RB4 option in annual fantasy competitions. The former Bruin will have consistent fantasy promise as a quality flex option early in his NFL career. He should see a healthy amount of opportunities to complete scoring drives for TD runs, and Charbonnet’s receiving skills will certainly be an asset in Point Per Reception competitions. Seattle’s running game will always be at the heart of the offense under Pete Carroll and his coaching staff. The opposing defense can’t hold up against the ground attack, as the passing game looks even more powerful in 2023 with the addition of rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who I’ve profiled here after being drafted by the Seahawks. The challenge for fantasy players will be to predict which Seahawks RB can deliver the better fantasy production in a week. When drafting Walker or Charbonnet, their strengths can point to the weekly advantage. Each RB should get enough touches to warrant where they’re lined up or placed on your fantasy rosters in terms of depth rank. Walker can make the most of his dealings with big winners and deliver the kind of statistic feats that can propel fantasy teams to a win or two. Charbonnet can have a few special days of his own, and his potential as a goal-line runner and pass catcher solidifies his prospects as a favorite No. 4 fantasy RB as a rookie. In dynasty leagues, where you keep most of your roster each year, Charbonnet is chosen as a top 5 to return in rookie drafts. In my recent rookie draw in the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC), I named the 22-year-old the number 8 in the first round. He was the third RB off the board. In my other dynasty competition, Charbonnet was picked with the second pick in the second round, while the fourth RB lined up. In either format, drafting both Seahawks RBs can prove to be a unique strategy that gives you complete fantasy control over the Seattle backfield situation. In seasonal competitions, if any of the RBs are pushed into a larger role at any point, you may be able to use them as a surefire fantasy RB1. Taking both Walker and Charbonnet into Dynasty leagues means you’ll have virtually exclusive access to the Seattle RB output for many years to come. In Best Ball leagues, where you field a pre-season roster and never make in-season moves, where you just get the points each week from your most prolific starters, I’d aim to field both Walker and Charbonnet if possible . Almost every week of the season you are almost guaranteed to get the best production from both Seahawks RB. In dynasty competitions, another Seahawks rookie RB earns a depth pick. Kenny McIntosh has the receiving skills to be a potential contributor in PPR formats. When rookie drafts enter the mid rounds, McIntosh should be on your radar and in line.

