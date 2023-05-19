Even when he is out, Rafael Nadal will always be part of the French Open

He added: I don’t know if I can be competitive to win a Grand Slam. I am not an irrational person. I am aware of the difficulty of the situation. But I’m not a negative person either. I want to give myself a chance to come back and compete.

Farewell trips have their own dangers. Former world No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam singles champion from Sweden, Stefan Edberg announced well in advance that 1996 would be his last season and eventually regretted it, exhausted by the post-match ceremonies and the happy hand. When Edberg coached Federer, he advised him to keep it shorter to make it sweeter, and Federer listened: He waved off short-term last September at age 41 by playing doubles with Nadal at the Laver Cup team event in London .

It was a poignant scene that left champions and many observers in tears as Federer called it a career. Most of the other tennis greats, from Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras to Steffi Graf and Serena Williams, have kept their farewells compact. In the case of Sampras, he avoided the farewell tour altogether and won his last tournament, the 2002 US Open.

But Nadal is certainly used to carrying the weight of others’ expectations and being polite about the spotlight. A star at home since he helped Spain beat the United States and win the Davis Cup at the age of 18 in 2004, he has been a global star since winning the French Open at the age of 19 in 2005, his debut in the field .

He probably would have won Roland Garros even sooner had he not missed the event in 2003 and 2004 due to injuries. But despite all the physical challenges he faced, he managed to play his signature tournament 18 years in a row, only retiring halfway through the tournament once in 2016 due to a wrist injury.

It has become as much a part of the Roland Garros landscape as the red clay under everyone’s feet, but this spring it will be someone else’s domain.