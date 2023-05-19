Sidney Crosby buys lunch from Penguins fans in Bahamas





Okay, this won’t be the biggest story I write this year, not even today, but Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is a good person. An Ambridge family’s Facebook post begins to go viral because of Crosby and his kindness. The Fischers posted a story of their friends vacationing in the Bahamas. The party telling the story are Penguins season ticket holders and immediately recognized the man a few tables away: Sidney Crosby. The star player was having lunch with his girlfriend and another couple. Showing restraint and courtesy, the family decided not to make a fuss and leave Crosby alone. However, their 10-year-old daughter was undeterred by parental objections and went to Crosby’s table to ask for a photo. Not only did Crosby oblige, but he came to the family table to talk some Penguins hockey before graciously apologizing. When the family asked for the check, they found that Crosby had already taken care of it. The Bahamas probably isn’t the hot spot Crosby wants to head to this week, but he managed to give a few hockey fans a memory they won’t soon forget. Pittsburgh Hockey Now confirmed the details and received permission from the Fischer family for publication.

